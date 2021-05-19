New MediaTek MT8192 Chromebooks look to outperform existing Snapdragon 7c devices

We’re still early on in the newer ARM-powered Chromebook race with the Snapdragon 7c Chromebooks only just now starting to arrive. Sure, they seem to be a good bit faster than the older MediaTek MT8183 devices already on the market like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, but in our review of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, you’ll note that performance was still an overall low point of the device. The fact is the Snapdragon 7c just isn’t that fast and we’re looking forward to more-integrated ARM processors in the future that marry stellar battery life, thin designs, and solid performance in a Chromebook package.

While we don’t expect 11th-gen Tiger Lake numbers from these upcoming chips, there is a quiet hope that we might finally see an ARM-powered Chromebook that doesn’t bog down under medium and heavy workloads. That’s not the case yet, but there’s a chance MediaTek is on the brink of that sort of breakthrough with the MT8192 and MT8195 chips that should begin arriving later this year.

The Snapdragon 7c in the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 isn’t terrible by any means and a 30% – 50% bump could make its performance feel very adequate. Luckily enough, that’s exactly what we’re seeing when we compare the benchmark scores of the Snapdragon 7c in Chromebooks to the upcoming MT8192 found in devices like ‘Asurada’. Over on GeekBench, there are numbers posted for both of these chips and when it comes to single and multi-core processing power, MediaTek handily bests the Snapdragon 7c. Take a look.

From these results it is easy to see the performance gains we can expect in the MT8192. There are upwards of 23% gains in the single core scores and up to 46% gains in multi-core scores. Again, we’re not saying this will put MediaTek’s MT8192 on par with the large-core Intel models, but it should showcase a marked improvement over anything we’ve seen in the ARM-based Chromebook category thus far.

Keep in mind the MT8192 is the lower-spec, Chrome OS-specific option coming from MediaTek this year. The more-powerful MT8195 is also on the way and promises upgrades over the MT8192 in every way. We expect faster single-core, multi-core and GPU performance from the MT8195. With both of these chips being built and tailor-made for Chromebooks, it will be very interesting to see how they perform in real-life tests once they begin to arrive. We're looking very forward to it and we know you all are as well.