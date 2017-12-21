NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Chromebook? Meet Cheza

By 12 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


While we are certainly expecting Chrome OS to continue to expand into a much larger mainstream market, news today of a Snapdragon Chromebook in development came as quite a surprise to me. We’re still anxiously awaiting AMD devices to be officially announced but a Chrome OS device powered by Qualcomm was really a back-burner project in our minds.

There are a number of reasons we haven’t seen a Qualcomm Chromebook grace the market. The greatest of these being long-term support as Google emphasizes five to six years of updates for all Chrome OS devices. Snapdragon chips historically only promise updates for roughly 2 years. Oil and water.

All that may have just drastically changed for the better.

Two new commits from the Chromium repository show not only support for Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 845 processor but an actual device in the works.

Cheza

Qualcomm’s newest mobile chipset has yet to grace a smartphone with expected devices landing in early 2018 but yesterday’s additions to the Chromium repository clearly suggest that the groundwork is being laid for the first-ever Snapdragon Chromebook.

cheza / qc845: Add initial files

Before you get too excited, a deeper dive into the .ebuild file reveals that ‘Cheza’ is a reference board meaning new devices built with this chipset will use this board to pull initial configuration files.

This is a chipset specific overlay for QC845 systems to inherit.

Commit #1

Okay, you can get excited again because we are seeing the first phases of an actual Snapdragon Chromebook in the works and that is awesome. Not only that, it is the latest chipset from Qualcomm featuring an Octacore architecture designed with premium mobile devices in mind. The Snapdragon 845 is built with the same 10nm process as its predecessor, the 835 found in devices like the Pixel 2 from Google.

It is unclear how Qualcomm will overcome the need for long-term support but I would presume the details have or are being ironed out. With the nature of battery consumption, I would also suspect the new Snapdragon chips could be targeting the soon to be revealed Chrome OS tablet form-factor.

I will be reaching out to Qualcomm to see if they have any official comments on the matter. Stay tuned.

Fun Fact: Cheza is a character from the 2003 Anime series Wolf’s Rain.

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon

Source: Chromium Repository via XDA

  • Zach Mauch

    This excites me. Qualcomm pushing into PC processors means more competition with intel. Intel has the market advantage, but Qualcomm has the advantage in ARM development. This will push Intel into better arm development which is the future anyway. Ultimately, the Qualcomm vs Intel battle could be much better than the Intel vs AMD battle ever was. Consumers Win!!!

    • Mike Lamb

      Thanks, I agree. It’s what I hoped and was waiting for. Now maybe some back to earth pricing. Besides I’m not fond of Intel as a company. Their business practices have always been the worst at gouging the public.

  • Zach Mauch

    Oh, and for those thinking this will mean better updates for you Android phone, I think you are mistaken. The real reason we haven’t seen Snapdragon Chromebooks is Qualcomm’s reluctance to open up their linux drivers. Also, updating the drivers wasn’t the reason for only 2 years of support. It was having to update the AOSP core of android every time a new release was made.

  • Austin Murphy

    The 845 uses LPP FINFET and the 835 uses LPE FINFET. LPP uses larger fin heights, making it more power efficient

  • Selden Deemer

    If Cheza is a reference board, that suggests to me that Google may certify the 845 as an OP1 processor, as they did with the chip in the Samsung Chromebook Plus. It will be interesting when benchmarks become available comparing the two. A year makes a big difference, and I would expect the 845 to blow away whatever is in the SCP (as far as I am aware, nobody has yet identified the actual manufacturer).

    • BernardP

      OP2 maybe?

    • Kim Lundquist

      OP1 is made by rockchip, it’s a pretty low end chip compared what’s used in flagship smartphones. The SD845 should be at least 2-3 times faster and battery life will be a lot better than any intel chip can manage, not like with the OP1 where there was hardly any difference.

      Hopefully they’ll make some lower end hardware as well with SD636 or 660, would be enough for 90% of users and they could keep the price low.

  • Maybe it is because LTS for kernels are now 6 years with 4.4 and that will make it a lot easier to apply updates: https://linux.slashdot.org/story/17/09/29/163226/linux-lts-kernels-to-now-be-maintained-for-six-years

    SD835 has onthe Pixel 2 I think is targetting 4.4, but I don’t have the device to confirm.

  • Brophen

    Yes please! With 8gb of ram would be good

  • Cue Charbax!

  • Konstantinos

    This is the second best news after the news that the open source RISC-V architecture is going upstream in the next Linux kernel!

    Stage 1, brake the intel/x86 monopoly in laptops with powerful ARM CPUs like the snapdragon 845. (short term goal)

    Stage 2, liberate the CPU competition completely with high performance RISC-V open source CPU designs (long term goal).

    Exciting developments!