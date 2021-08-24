Here’s a little trick to score the 128GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet and Pen for only $225

Yesterday, I shared a killer deal on the 11th Gen Tiger Lake HP Chromebook x369 14c. That $200 discount is still available today and it presents some serious savings on a seriously awesome Chromebook. I mentioned that we are in that time of year when Chromebook deals are dropping almost daily and man did I set myself up to be very busy over the next few weeks. Today’s first deal (I have two more to share throughout the day) takes us to the other end of the Chrome OS spectrum with a megadeal on what is probably the most popular compact device of the past five years.

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet tablet is by no means a powerhouse and its 10.1″ display and small footprint make it a device that you probably wouldn’t want as your daily driver. That said, the portable 2-in-1 detachable features a very premium build quality and an all-around experience that’s worthy of its $299 price tag. The MediaTek-powered tablet comes with a detachable keyboard and the bright 400 nit display outshines most devices in every price range. As far as Chrome OS tablets go, the Duet still sets the bar in a lot of areas. If you’re looking for a secondary device to keep around the house or throw in your bag when you’re on the go, the Duet is a solid choice so long as you aren’t looking to do a lot of heavy computing.

Sans the rare deal on Lenovo.com, we have always recommended the Best Buy version of the Duet. This is due to the larger 128GB of storage with a price bump of only $30. For $299, you get the USI-compatible tablet and the keyboard. The 64GB model at Lenovo normally runs anywhere between $269 to $299. Since many will use this Chromebook as an Android tablet, the extra storage is well worth the few extra dollars. Even now, you can pick up the 128GB model at Best Buy on sale for $249 and that’s a solid deal. However, Lenovo has brought the 128GB version back to its storefront and right now, you can grab it and a Lenovo USI stylus for as little as $225, if you play your cards right.

To grab this deal, you will have to pull a couple of tricks out of your thrifty cap but never fear, I’ve got you covered. First and foremost, you’ll need a free Rakuten account. If you already shop with Rakuten, you know the joys of getting the Big Fat Check every three months sent to your home or directly to your PayPal account. If you don’t have a Rakuten account, you can sign up at the link below and you’ll get an EXTRA $30 when you make your first eligible purchase. That’s on top of the cashback and discount codes you’ll get for using Rakuten.

Join Rakuten

All set? Awesome, let’s get down to business. If you head over to Lenovo at the link below, you’ll see three listings for the Duet. One is simply the 64GB model all by its lonesome. The other two include the USI stylus which works with the Duet and any other USI-compatible Chromebook you may have. If you add the 128GB model to your cart, you can then head to the checkout page and let the savings melee begin. The sale price is $264.99 but you can use the promo code “EXTRAFIVE” and take an additional 5% off the sale price. This brings the price down to $251.75. Now for the best part. Make sure you have activated your Rakuten Chrome Extension and you’ll score an extra 10% cash back on your next Big Fat Check. That knocks the 128GB Duet w/Pen down to roughly $225. If you’re a first-time Rakuten user, your $30 bonus will get you just under $200 and that’s an exceptionally great deal on an exceptional little Chrome OS tablet. Find the Duet below and don’t forget to sign up for our Deals newsletter because we have a lot more savings to share.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet w/USI Stylus