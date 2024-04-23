The Chrome Cast 264: New Chromebooks, new features, new Chromecast

This week on The Chrome Cast podcast, we have a little hardware and a little software, with two new Chromebook releases, a new Chromecast, a feature coming soon to Google Photos, and a Chromebook feature request from Robby. For the first half of the show, we focus on the two new Chromebook releases: the kind of different but kind of the same Acer Chromebook Plus 514 and the Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3i that you should not buy. We wrap up our hardware segment with a discussion of a 4K Chromecast with Google TV that is rumored to be on the way and what we hope Google brings to their next-gen streaming dongle.

In the second half of the show, we dive into a new feature coming soon in Google Photos that will help you de-clutter your library by getting rid of all those random screenshots, GIFs, and memes that have been building up. And then we finish up the show with a phone call feature that Robby thinks should head to Chromebooks soon. We even have a throwback to Andromeda, for some of you OG Chrome Unboxed readers who might remember all of those rumors back in 2016 and 2017. I hope you enjoy it, cheers!

