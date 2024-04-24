Why I still prefer a vertical multi-monitor Chromebook setup

I finished up my review process for the last of the new Chromebook Plus devices a few weeks back, and I was so excited to get back to a desktop setup that would have me use a laptop stand, wireless keyboard/mouse, and that would arrange my Chromebook up to the side of my main desktop monitor. I’ve not used that arrangement in years, and I was really anticipating getting back to it.

The reason I’ve largely abandoned that method and setup is simple: I review too many Chromebooks. As part of that process, I evaluate these devices on a daily basis as I actually use them and work from them. If I sit them upon a stand and never touch or interact with them, it’s tough to get a good sense of how the device actually feels to use.

To mitigate this, I keep my Chromebook right in front of me, situated under my larger screen, and this gives me the ability to use the built-in keyboard and trackpad during my normal workflow. That gives me a chance to continually use the tools the Chromebook provides on a daily basis, and it helps me a ton in evaluating any given Chromebook.

Why I’m going back to that setup

Now that I’ve spent a few weeks with wireless keyboards, mice, and my Chromebook up on a stand, I’ve decided today that I want to go back to my review setup instead. Why? It’s pretty simple, really. I like things neat and tidy. The less stuff on my desk, the better; and removing a laptop stand and wireless keyboard really frees up a lot of room on my admittedly-minimal desk.

I also enjoy relying on fewer accessories than necessary. It’s a bit Spartan, sure, but I love the feeling of being productive with only the Chromebook under my palms. It gives me the feeling that I can pick up and go wherever I want to get the job done without the need of lugging around a bunch of other stuff with me.

But mainly it just comes down to space for me. While I still think tools like the Logitech Casa are great when I’m out of the office and away from my desk, I think I’m perfectly happy at this point leaving that sort of elevated laptop setup in my bag and sticking with the simpler, easier, stacked monitor way of doing things once again.

If you’ve never given it a go, you should try it. Clearly with dual-monitor Windows laptops like the ASUS Zenbook Duo coming out with this sort of stacked setup in mind, it’s catching on. It’s not for everyone, but if you put a premium on a cleaner desktop setup, less accessories, and an equally productive way to utilize two screens on your desk, this is a pretty cool way to do it.

