Grab a premium 11th Gen HP Chromebook x360 14c and save $200

It’s that time of year when the stars align just so and the back-to-school rush collides with the holiday shopping season and that’s sprinkled with the promise of new devices coming down the pike. This magical concoction results in some of the latest and greatest devices getting massive discounts on a rolling, almost daily basis. Today, that deal comes in the form of HP’s newest iteration of the popular Chromebook x360 14c. The 11th Gen Tiger Lake Chromebook brought little in the way of updates compared to its Comet Lake predecessor but that’s okay, it didn’t really need to. Granted, HP really needs to put a 300 nit panel in its flagship devices but apart from that, this Chromebook is about as solid as they come.

This year’s model brings the significantly more powerful Tiger Lake Core i3 CPU from Intel to the party and HP did us all a solid by doubling the storage to 128GB of zippier NVMe. You may or may not notice the difference in the SSD’s speed but you can surely appreciate the extra space. This is especially true if you happen to use a lot of Android or Linux applications. The 14″ 2-in-1 features a Full HD display, USI support, two USB-C ports, and a single USB-A. As we’ve seen with other Tiger Lake devices, the Intel Core i3 is an absolute powerhouse and most users will find no need for a larger CPU or more RAM than what’s offered by this Chromebook. Here’s a closer look at what the 11th Gen HP Chromebook x360 14c has to offer.

HP Chromebook x360 14c Tiger Lake

Chrome OS

11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4

8GB DDR4 RAM

128GB NVMe storage

14″ 1920 x 1080 touch display @ 250 nits

Dual B&O up-firing speakers

backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A

MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

USI stylus support

webcam privacy switch

fingerprint sensor

AUE date June 2029

Android and Linux app ready

Normally $699, Best Buy is currently selling the HP Chromebook x360 14c for only $499. That’s a savings of $200 and it makes this, arguably, the best Chromebook you can buy under $500 at the moment. It also happens to be $130 cheaper than you can buy last year’s model. That said, I have no pause in recommending this Chromebook at this price and I can almost guarantee that you’ll be very happy with this convertible Chrome OS laptop gracing your desktop or backpack. Check it out over at Best Buy before this deal goes away.

HP Chromebook x360 14c 11th Gen at Best Buy