Google brings new Chromebook models to Asia Pacific and Latin America

Chromebooks have become the go-to solution for adding a digital element to education around the globe over the past 10 years. Over 50 million teachers and students utilize Chromebooks every single day as part of the overall classroom experience. In a recent move, Google has introduced some new options designed for Asia Pacific and Latin America that bring the innovative benefits of Chromebooks to even more communities.

More Choice for Schools in Asia Pacific and Latin America

Google has collaborated with Acer, CTL, Edxis, Centerm, & Multilaser to help develop and build Chromebooks tailored to the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions. This opens up massive opportunities, as schools can select the devices that best meet their unique needs and budgets and deploy solutions that work best for them.

Students will get the full power of Google for Education tools like Classroom, Docs, Sheets, Slides; along with built-in apps like Screencast with its video recording, transcription, and translation features to broaden accessibility This empowers multilingual classrooms and students with diverse learning styles to all participate, allowing anyone to flourish in their education.

Chromebooks help us broaden and amplify the modern learning experience for more students, including those with disabilities and the need for diverse learning approaches. Alan Porto, the Secretary of Education of Mato Grosso in Brazil.

Chromebook Models to Consider

Google provided a few of these new models, including devices from Acer, Multilaser, Centerm, and Edxis. Others will join the group, but here’s a quick rundown of what will be included in those highlighted already by Google:

Acer Chromebook 311: 11.6” HD display, up to 8GB RAM, long battery life, Intel processor.

11.6” HD display, up to 8GB RAM, long battery life, Intel processor. Chromebook Multi PC924: 11.6” HD display, up to 8GB RAM, long battery life, Intel processor.

11.6” HD display, up to 8GB RAM, long battery life, Intel processor. Centerm Chromebook M610: 11.6” HD display, up to 8GB RAM, long battery life, Intel processor.

11.6” HD display, up to 8GB RAM, long battery life, Intel processor. Edxis E-Lite Chromebook: 11.6” HD display, up to 8GB RAM, long battery life, Intel processor.

As Chromebook fans, we’re obviously excited any time we see Chromebooks expanding into new territories for education. Kids are hyper-adaptable, and getting cloud-based, secure computing devices in their hands at an early age helps them better understand how viable Chromebooks truly are as an alternative to more legacy options like Windows PCs and Macbooks. Google pushing education efforts into new regions helps this effort, and it helps those students further their education as well. Win-win.

