Don’t drop the ball: Get up to $45 in rewards during Google Pay’s new Football Challenge

During the Superbowl, Google ran a promotion where you could get up to an extra $55 for referring friends. Then, it had a Spring Challenge where you could earn up to $30 in rewards for collecting and sharing stickers of Spring animals. Now, it’s kicking off a new ‘Football Challenge’ where you can score some extra money by tackling a few tasks, including onboarding your friends to the service.

I opened my Pay app earlier today to grab a coffee and a sandwich at Panera Bread, and I noticed the challenge. Right on the home screen, there’s a promotional banner that advertises the new challenge. It says “Join the Football Challenge!” You’ll have to collect four football cards in order to get up to $25 cashback. There’s a daily football quiz where you can answer one question in under a minute to earn a card. You can also earn cards by making two contactless payments, linking a new account for financial insights (via Plaid), and more.







Google Pay Football Challenge

Want to earn up to $45 in cash? Invite your friends! Google is offering this higher amount if you invite three of your contacts, but here’s the catch – they’ll each need to sign up too! Unfortunately, there’s no way to intercept this part of the process, and those contacts will also have to make a payment through Google Pay before you can score. In case you’re wondering, that’s $15 per teammate. They can send money to a friend or make a contactless payment in-store. Honestly, the play is theirs to make.

The person signing up via your referral will get $5 to start their Google Pay journey too. The ‘Football Challenge’ runs through November 22, 2021, at 12:00 PST, so you have plenty of time to get a touchdown! Just don’t forget to click the “Collect Reward” button on the Explore tab in the app once you’ve finished as you don’t actually have the cash until you do so. Oh, and yes, before you mention it, I do realize how cringy these football punts are, but I can’t help but fumble my words while saving money.