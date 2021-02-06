Google Pay will let you earn up to $55 during the Super Bowl by referring friends

For the next few days, Google Pay is running a Super Bowl promotion that will allow you to earn $11 per person you refer to the service up to five people. The friends or family members you invite will need to spend at least $10 and this promotion ends on February 8, 2021 (They need to spend the minimum between the 6th and 7th though). That gives you two days (or one, if you’re too busy watching the Super Bowl) to rack up some extra cash. This way, if you lose a bet on who will win tomorrow, you’ll have already earned back some of what you lost – you’re so clever.

Google Pay users are being notified on their devices right about now, but if you haven’t seen the promotion pop up yet, don’t worry – the rules should still apply to you and you should receive a notification before the day ends.

Though it probably goes without saying, your friends will need to set up a Google Pay account to be eligible for this offer, and upon doing so using your uniquely generated invite code and then spending the aforementioned minimum amount required, they will be pocketing a $5 reward while you get your $11 (while supplies last).

By the way, the $10 minimum your friends spend is required to be in the form of a payment to a contact they haven’t paid before using the service, or via NFC in a store somewhere. You can’t invite anyone you don’t actually know via text, email, or so on, and you can’t use bots to distribute your invite code. All pretty standard stuff – don’t cheat your way to success, just like in real life, right?

Cashback that you earn will be placed into your Google Pay money and can be transferred out if you have your bank set connected. I use a bank that’s not able to be directly linked to Google Pay, so if you also have this problem, you’ll be forced to transfer the money out with a fee attached – fun. So yeah, grab your snacks, watch the game, and make bank all at the same time! Happy “gaming”!