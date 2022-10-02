Export your Stadia save games now as developers are working on ways to transfer them

Welp, the storm has come and gone (yes, Hurricane Ian just missed me in Florida!) and Google Stadia is officially on its way out. As we’ve previously covered, its technology – Immersive Stream for Games – will go on to do great things, according to Google, but no one really cares anymore as it was more about the community than the tools that made it work so well.

In the wake of all of this sudden news, a handful of the most well-known and larger-budget games are working to let you export your Stadia saves so that they can be used on PC and consoles. Granted, these options will vary depending on the publisher of the game, but it’s a nice gesture nonetheless.

Here on Twitter, we can see that Ubisoft states that you will be able to take your Stadia save for its games and import it into Ubisoft Connect to continue playing where you left off. So, any Assassin’s Creed or Watch Dogs Stadia fans will not lose their tens or hundreds of hours of gameplay to the end of Google’s cloud streaming service.

While Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023, we're happy to share that we're working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect. We'll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) September 30, 2022 Bungie has "begun conversations about next steps" for #Destiny2 players on Google Stadia. Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/3f8aGgtQOM — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) September 29, 2022

The same goes for Destiny 2 fans – Bungie also took to Twitter to let everyone know that they have started seeking out a plan of action to salvage your guardians from the grave. Yet another publisher – IO Interactive – has told HITMAN players that it is also looking into how it can take your agent from the cloud and place his feet on the ground (presumably via PC and consoles).

While quite depressing all around to see Google give up on Stadia and blindside its employees and developers who were working diligently to bring their titles to its service, there is hope in the form of the quick response we see here from companies that were tied to it.

I can’t stress enough that whether or not you see your favorite developers tweeting out their support for workarounds to data loss and preservation, you should use Google Takeout to get a copy of your Stadia saves prior to January 18, 2023, which is D-day for the company’s failed gaming service.

