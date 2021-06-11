Education customers can pick up a Google Jamboard for $999 ($4,000 off)

Yesterday, I had the honor of sharing a new project from two of the best educators in the business. If you’re an educator or business type, I highly recommend checking out the new book Teaching with Jamboard from Alice Keeler and Kimberly Mattina. I have nov doubt that it will help you get the most out of your digital collaboration sessions whether in the classroom or conference room. While the Jamboard application is free and can be used on a variety of devices, getting your hands on the actual 55″ digital whiteboard can be a costly undertaking as the 4K interactive display retails for $4,999 and that doesn’t include the rollaway stand or a management license. For many K-12 institutions, this type of money just isn’t in the budget but that doesn’t change the fact that a Jamboard could bring a lot to the classroom ecosystem.

If a Jamboard has been on your school’s wishlist but not in the budget, today may be your lucky day. For some time, CTL has been offering some hefty discounts on Jamboard for EDU and enterprise users but this week, eligible educations customers can take $4,000 off the retail price of a Jamboard and even pick up a perpetual license a no extra charge. That equates to a savings of more than $4,500. At that price, it may be worth talking to your administrators to see if there is room in the budget for a new Jamboard or two.

Even if your budget is already allotted, perhaps your team could kick up a quick fundraiser. A thousand dollars may feel daunting but the value that this brings to the classroom is intangible in comparison to the cost. CTL is based in Oregon and the company is a certified Google Workspace partner. They can ship the new Jamboard right to your front door and offer all the software and management services that come with Workspace products. You can find the Jamboard deal below and score this massive discount with the promo code JAM4ME when you check out. If you are a Google Workspace Enterprise customer, you can still grab a $1,900 discount with the code JAM4ME2.

