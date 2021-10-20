Doorbuster: Grab the rugged Lenovo Chromebook 10e tablet w/keyboard half off

Looking for a durable, totable Chrome OS tablet that won’t break the bank? Lenovo has a doorbuster deal that may be of interest to you. The lesser-known Lenovo Chromebook 10e is the rugged sibling of the popular 10.1″ Duet Chromebook. The Chromebook 10e features the exact same internals and display as the Duet but wraps everything in a rugged shell that’s drop-tested and classroom-approved. We bought the 10e for our kids mainly because they are rugged and my kiddos don’t use a keyboard very often and that’s a good thing for us because the Chromebook 10e doesn’t normally sell with the keyboard included.

At an MSRP of over $300, I don’t find myself recommending the Chromebook 10e very often simply because you can get the Duet with twice the storage from Best Buy for $299 everyday and that includes the keyboard. Additionally, the Duet goes on sale frequently and you can pick it up for far less. However, Lenovo is currently running a deal on the Chromebook 10e that can save you as much as $200 and the package includes the detachable keyboard case. Before I get into the details, check out this video from Robby to help you decide if the rugged Lenovo Chromebook 10e is right for you or your little ones.

Okay. Just to clarify, if you do happen to get the keyboard case for the Chromebook 10e, that keyboard does not have a built-in trackpad. Odd ommission for a device that’s aimed at elementary age children but, whatever. It’s still a great little tablet that holds up to some extra abuse. Right now, Lenovo is having a sale that bundles the Chromebook 10e with the keyboard or the protective bumber case and the price has been knocked down to as low as $179. If you just want the tablet by itself, that will only run you $169. Personally, I’d grab the one with the keyboard or the case simply because you never know when it may come in handy.

But, wait. There’s more. You can also grab 10% cash back when you use Rakuten at checkout. Don’t have a free Rakuten account? Even better. Sign up with our link below and you’ll get an extra $30 on your Big Fat Check as soon as you make an eligible purchase. Enjoy your new Chromebook!

