Cubasis 3 music studio and Piper Make coding for kids are now available as Chromebook Perks

Over the past year, Google has added a slew of Chromebook Perks for creative users to claim in order to get the most of their devices. Initially, it gave away subscriptions to Adobe Spark, BeFunky Plus, WeVideo, Canva, PicsArt, and Kapwing video editor, and then shortly thereafter, a powerful Photoshop alternative – Clip Studio Paint – joined the lineup. Not letting up, Tayasui Sketches, Amped Studio, and Codecademy Pro jumped in the mix as well to prove that Chromebooks are for far more than just web browsing – something Google has been trying to do for some time now.

Now that the company is getting ready to release its Kids Magazine feature in the Explore app as a way for children and young adults to explore and indulge in new and exciting learning experiences at home and at school, two new Perks have appeared in the wild. Cubasis 3 is a music creation platform that helps you quickly and easily capture your ideas as soon as they arrive, and Piper Make is a web application that teaches your little ones to program right through their browser and create cool interactions with the Raspberry Pi Pico.

Cubasis 3 does cost $20.99 USD on the Google Play Store and claiming your perk gives you 30% off of the app and 50% off of in-app purchases (Up to a $24 value). It needs to be redeemed by September 23, 2021, though. If you claim the Piper Make perk, you’ll get 50% off of a starter kit or 50% off of a starter kit and controller toolkit bundle (Up to a $50 value). It’s super cool seeing some hardware promoted as a way for kids to interact with Chromebooks – what better way to create something on Chrome OS than to code interactions with a Raspberry Pi, right?

The web app for PlayPiper is a drag and drop coding interface that features many ‘Maker Challenges’ like making a light blink, creating a traffic light, a reaction game, silly stories, a game controller, a car race, and more. The Pico can basically be used for anything from a retro game console to home automation, so you can let your imagination run wild.

Cubasis 3

Quickly and easily capture your ideas as soon as they arrive and turn them into professional-sounding songs with the multi-award winning Cubasis 3. Enjoy performing, recording, mixing and sharing your music in no time, wherever you are, right there on your iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone, tablet or Chromebook. Meet one of the fastest, most intuitive and complete audio and MIDI DAWs available for mobile devices: Cubasis 3.

Piper Make

Piper was started with a simple vision — to inspire kids to use tech to create the next big thing. Piper Make is made to work with Chromebooks, or any other computer using a Chrome browser. The Piper Make hardware connects to the computer via an included USB cable. The Piper Make Starter Kit includes the Raspberry Pi Pico which is a new microcontroller from Raspberry Piplus basic breadboarding equipment: – 830 Hole Breadboard

– (10) 100mm, M2M, Jumper Wires

– (10) Resistors

– Tactile Buttons- LEDs

– USB cable, 1 meter

– Laser cut, laser etch wood base

With new tutorials released every month on Piper Make (make.playpiper.com) to accompany hardware projects, Pipe Make gives you all the tools you need to get started with inventing technology. For educators, make.playpiper.com includes tools to make teaching with Piper Make a breeze! Resources such as Educator Guides and a full suite of Google collaboration tools including Classroom Share Button, Google Single Sign On and Google Drive. Play Piper

