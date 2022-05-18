Cities: Skylines joins the Stadia Pro lineup, 60 minute free trial available for everyone else

When we announced that Stadia Pro subscribers would be receiving three free games with their monthly payment (I know, they’re not technically free), we also discussed the fact that more games would be added to the lineup before the end of the month. Among the first batch were Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, Outriders, and PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls.

Now, Cities: Skylines from Paradox Interactive is being added for Pro members. Cities: Skylines – Stadia Edition is a popular city builder and management game that’s now available through the cloud! While this isn’t everyone’s cup of tea (or coffee!) city management games are extremely well received with many gamers, so it’s great to see more variety being added to Stadia.

Cities: Skylines – Stadia™ Edition puts you in charge of a growing city – from the ground-breaking of its first streets to the ever-changing needs of thousands of citizens. Design, build, and manage the city of your dreams, from public services to civic policies, and challenge yourself to grow from a simple town to a bustling metropolitan hub. Stadia Store

If you’re not interested in claiming it as a part of Stadia Pro for just $9.99 USD per month (This also comes with a crap ton of games and is a really great value for anyone) you can pick up Cities for $39.99 USD on the Stadia Store. However, instead of paying outright for it right away, you can try a free 60 minute trial of the game so that you can decide for yourself if it’s something you could play for hours on end.

In addition to this announcement today, Stadia also revealed that Ubisoft’s Far Cry Primal is now available on the store as well. It will cost you $29.99 USD to slay some dinosaurs, or you can simply sign up for an Ubisoft+ subscription where it’s currently included.

Lastly, Nine to Five, a free to play 3v3v3 team-focused FPS title is receiving some new content via its 1.0 update. The game is no longer in early access, and gives players new maps, modes, weapons and events! I’m personally not interested in Cities: Skylines, but I do love me some Nine to Five gameplay every now and again. It’s fluid and fast-paced, and runs great on Stadia. Let me know below if you’re claiming this as a part of Pro, or if you love city builders so much that you’re buying it outright.