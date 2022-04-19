Stadia Pro subscribers receiving three games on May 1st with more to come

Google today revealed that Stadia Pro subscribers will be receiving three new games as a part of their library on May 1, 2022. What’s interesting is that it gives a slight nod to the fact that it won’t be finished with just those three as it plans on adding more throughout the month.

Since there are 54 titles claimable with Stadia Pro at this time, it’s currently unclear as to which ones will be leaving the lineup as these new titles are added, but we ought to learn more over the coming weeks. Once the first of the month rolls around, you’ll be able to claim Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, a game that lets you play as a squishy bioluminescent creature who solves environmental puzzles by way of possession.

Additionally, you can claim Outriders from Square Enix, and yet another PAW Patrol game. This one is based on the movie and it’s called “Adventure City Calls”. What’s unique about this one is that your kids (or you) can play as the popular pup named Liberty who was added to the team during the official movie that came out a while back.

Sadly, Deliver Us the Moon – a game that was meant to be a part of April’s Pro lineup was delayed, and the developer, Wired Productions stated that it would release on Google’s cloud gaming platform at a later date. With this in mind, I imagine we’ll be receiving it this month, perhaps.

Lumote

Possess, jump and think your way through this beautiful 3D puzzle platformer with vivid visuals and quirky characters. Play as Lumote a squishy bioluminescent creature on a quest to overthrow the Mastermote. Solve a world of puzzles by taking control of its inhabitants. Luminawesome Games

Outriders

As the last remnants of humanity destroy themselves, the Outriders will journey from the ruins of the old world into the unknown that lies beyond. The signal is still out there, and with it – the key to mankind’s salvation. Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. YouTube

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls