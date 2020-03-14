All the new features we’ve found thus far coming to Chrome OS 82 [VIDEO]

This last week has been crazy for a variety of reasons, but one of the contributing factors for us here at Chrome Unboxed was the slew of new stuff that we stumbled across in Chrome OS 82. Hopping over to the Developer Channel is a normal thing for us around the office, and this particular trip was more fruitful than most.

With the release of a few big Chromebooks on the way in April and May, it would seem Google is tying up lots of loose ends on upcoming features to the OS that will all be ready and available for these next-gen Chromebooks. Probably the most notable of all these releases is the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook. With its great size, weight, build and screen, this 10-inch tablet will be available with the first-party keyboard in the box for only $279. At that price, I’d expect to see a large adoption rate for this device.

Assuming that is all true, it comes as little surprise that Chrome OS 82 is a release packed with all sorts of new user amenities and UI elements that put Chrome OS more on par with existing devices and operating systems. With these new features in place, new users will feel much more at home cracking open their new Chromebook for the first time. Due for release in the first week of May, this coincides directly with the release schedule of Lenovo’s new tablet, and I’m excited to show you all the stuff we’re expecting in Chrome OS 82.

Below the video, I’ve linked all our articles where we’ve covered each of these features, but we wanted to put together a bit of a summary for our YouTube crowd and give everyone a quick place to see all these new features in action.

