Chromebooks getting a full refresh to the out of box experience

With the upcoming Chromebooks we expect in the coming few weeks (Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet), it feels a lot like Chrome OS is getting cleaned up and prepared a bit more for mass consumption. What, with the tablet-based changes on the way, the updated Files app and a true print/scan interface being prepped, the path is being cleared to onboard new users with more ease than ever before.

One of the primary ways new users can be introduced to the OS in a user-friendly manner is the OOBE or out-of-box experience. This process has changed many times over the years, and this latest change looks like it could be the best version yet. Gabriel hinted at this change just a few weeks ago with the imminent arrival of the Help App SWA (system web app) and it seems Google has simply rolled this entire experience into the Discover app and made it part of the flow for new users setting up their Chromebook for the first time.

The app has come quite a long way since that last article and is nearly ready for public consumption. It has all sorts of helpful tools that will allow new users to see all that is on offer to them right out of the box. Chromebook perks, tips on switching, and helpful tutorials are all part of the app and users can basically check out all the info and check off items as they go. If you were to read through all the info on hand, you’d have a pretty tight grasp on all the things your Chromebook can do.

Additionally, the look of the app is inline with what we’re seeing from other Google services and feels very similar to the updated feel of the Files app we reported on this morning. Having a tool like this for new users is important and probably more beneficial than I can even imagine. If you’d like to take it for a spin – realizing this isn’t fully complete yet – head over to the Developer Channel where Chrome OS is on version 82 and you can see it in action.

Shop All The Latest Chromebook Deals