Back to School Chromebook deals are here!

It’s hard to believe but it’s that time of year again. The back-to-school shopping season is upon us and the return to the classroom is right around the corner for many students. That means that it is time for some Chromebook deals and Best Buy has dropped a few that can save you up to $200 on a new laptop with an eligible Student Deals account. To qualify, you need only to have someone in your household that is currently enrolled in K-12, college, or other eligible educational institution. Once you sign up, the Student Deals will show up when you check out and you can apply the ones you want. I’ve rounded up the most notable Chromebook deals but I will link the full list below in case you’re in the market for something different.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Tablet

For the most portable and budget-friendly choice, Best Buy is knocking $30 off of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet that comes bearing a beautiful 400 nit display and detachable keyboard. While I wouldn’t recommend this Chromebook for long-term study sessions or serious productivity, it is a great secondary device to complement a larger Chromebook. It’s also great for the younger kids as it can quickly convert to a tablet that can be used as a primary Android device. Normally $299, you can grab the Duet for $269 with Student Deals. This gets you the 4GB/128GB model which is the one we always recommend.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The second iteration of Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook was a bit of a curveball. We anticipated an ultra-premium Chromebook to be the true successor to the OG Galaxy but instead, Samsung gave us a slightly dumbed-down version of the original. That’s not to say that the Galaxy Chromebook 2 isn’t a solid device because it absolutely is. It just wasn’t what we were expecting. However, Samsung’s latest budget model is also carrying the Galaxy branding so perhaps, the company decided all of its Chromebooks should follow this path.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes with either a 10th Gen Core i3 or a Celeron processor. The former is paired with 8GB of RAM which is why it is our pick if you’re choosing between the two models. It also gets 128GB of RAM, a FullHD QLED display, and a backlit keyboard. This model, unlike its predecessor, is compatible with any USI stylus you wish to purchase as it doesn’t come with Samsung’s stowable pen. Normally $699, I’d point most users to newer Tiger Lake devices such as the HP Chromebook x360 14c or ASUS Chromebook CX5. That said, students can take $150 off of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and that makes it a deal worth considering for a really good device that looks as premium as anything on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Best Buy

HP Chromebook x360 14c 11th Gen

Speaking of Tiger Lake, HP’s Chromebook x360 14c is also on the student deals list. The discount is a minimal $30 but you’re getting a whole lot of Chromebooks at that $669 price. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and that 11th Gen Core i3 that smokes any 10th Gen Chromebook out there. Before you head to Best Buy, there is a better deal on this Chromebook over on HP’s website. Right now, you can pick up the 14″ convertible on sale for only $539. HP retails this model for $619 which is already significantly cheaper than the Best Buy version but $539 makes this the most affordable 11th Gen device on the market and it is a workhorse.

HP Chromebook x360 14c at HPHP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy

If these Chromebooks aren’t your flavor but you’re still looking for a deal for students, you can find Best Buy’s full list here. I’m sure that the retailer will roll out more Student Deals over the next few weeks and we’ll be sure to share them as soon as they arrive. Check back for more deals and don’t forget to sign up for our Deals newsletter to get the latest savings on Chromebooks, Assistant products, accessories, and more.