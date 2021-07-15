The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go has officially arrived for $299

Last month, Samsung quietly announced the all-new Galaxy Chromebook Go that would presumably be the next device in the company’s budget-friendly line of Chrome OS devices. Powered by the latest small core Jasper Lake CPU from Intel, the Galaxy Chromebook Go appears to be a successor to the Samsung Chromebook 4 and 4+ but the Go brings entirely new design cues to the party that gives it a look more worth of the Galaxy branding. That’s not to say that this is a premium Chromebook but the muted silver exterior contrasts perfectly to the jet black interior of the keyboard deck, giving the device a unique and eye-catching aesthetic.

The Chromebook is still a budget device and you can guarantee that it will be all plastic but it’s a good look for a Samsung device and I’m sure that it will be a hot seller. For those wondering when they can get their hands on the Galaxy Chromebook Go, your wait is over. Samsung modestly listed the new Chromebook on its website this morning and you can pick one up for $299. While there weren’t any major surprises in the listing, I was pleased to see that Samsung did design the new Chromebook with a handful of rugged features. Not only has the Galaxy Chromebook Go gone through some MIL-Spec testing, but it also features a spill-resistant keyboard. This is a huge plus as I imagine a lot of consumers will pick up this Chromebook for the kiddos.

Samsung has promised an LTE-enabled variant of this Chromebook but for now, here’s what you can get for $299. The 14″ clamshell has 180-degree hinges that Samsung states are built to take some abuse. It is powered by the dual-core N4500 Jasper Lake CPU which has already proven itself a worthy processor for Chrome OS users and a welcome upgrade to older chips. Casual and even moderate users will find this Chromebook powerful enough to handle day-to-day tasks with ease. The CPU is paired with 4GB of RAM and a minimal 32GB of eMMC storage. You’ll find a good port selection with two USB-C, one USB-a, a MicroSD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You’ll also get the advantages of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. The device comes in at just over three pounds so it shouldn’t feel too clunky as long as it is put together well.

This model is retailing for $299 but you can get it for as little as $130 if you have an eligible phone, tablet, or PC to trade. If not, you can still get a little cashback when you use Rakuten at checkout because, hey, every little bit helps. Check out the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go at the link below. We’ll get our hands on this one ASAP and let you know if it’s worth your time.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

