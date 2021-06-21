Say hello to the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook… Go?

It has been about three months since Robby made the case that Samsung was likely on the cusp of launching the next iteration of the company’s budget Chromebook lineup. The Jasper Lake-powered Sasuke had all the signs of being a Samsung device. Given the fact that Samsung appears to have abandoned the Chromebook Plus line, – thank goodness – it just made sense that this Chromebook would be next in line for the budget class and would eventually supplant the Chromebook 4 and 4+ that were actually respectable laptops when you could get one on sale.

While I still believe that Sasuke is Samsung’s next budget model, it appears that we may have been wrong on the name. Out of left field, Samsung quietly announced its next Chromebook that just happens to be powered by the Intel N4500 Jasper Lake Celeron processor. If you take a look at the specs below, it feels a lot like the device that we’ve been tracking and it certainly looks like a worthy successor to the Chromebook 4 and 4+. Instead of going with Chromebook 5, Samsung has gone the way of Google and the company’s latest Chrome OS laptop will join the Galaxy lineup as the first-ever Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go. Here’s a closer look.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

Chrome OS

Intel ® Celeron ® Processor N4500 (Jasper Lake)

Celeron Processor N4500 (Jasper Lake) 4GB/8GB RAM LPDDR4X

32GB/64GGB/128GB eMMC storage

14.0-inch TFT HD (1366 x 768) display

720p HD camera/ Digital Mic

2 x USB-C

1 x USB 3.2

MicroSD

Nano SIM (LTE optional)

3.5mm audio jack



Interestingly enough, Samsung has departed from the solid silver look in favor of something that more resembles the latest offering from ASUS. You get a pale silver on the outer shell (which is presumably all plastic) with a matte black keyboard deck that creates that distinct reverse Panda look. This Chromebook will also come with optional LTE that will require a mobile data plan from a carrier. Carrier compatibility hasn’t been announced but hopefully, it will be open to being used on most major mobile networks.

No pricing or release date has been set but we know from a little birdy that a new Samsung Chromebook should be hitting shelves in the very near future. My only nit with the spec sheet on this device is it appears that Samsung isn’t offering a Full HD display. Frankly, Chromebooks are getting too good and too popular to not offer higher screen specs even on budget-friendly models. We’ll dig around for some more information and let you know as soon as we know more about this new Chromebook.

Source: Samsung