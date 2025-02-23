A leak within a leak: Pixel 9a briefly appears in Galaxy S25 Edge camera samples

The rumor mill continues to churn as we approach the anticipated March 19th launch of the Pixel 9a. A new, and rather unusual, leak has surfaced, offering a brief glimpse of the upcoming mid-range device. We’ve already gotten leaked images and renders of this unreleased device, but this time around, the Pixel 9a appeared in a now-deleted YouTube Short showcasing camera samples from the yet-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

For a few fleeting seconds, amidst the S25 Edge camera sample footage, a black Pixel 9a is visible. The device, presumably the “Obsidian” color variant, is shown from the rear and the “G” logo was somewhat visible, confirming that this is likely final hardware and not a prototype, unlike what we saw back in August.

While the brief appearance was certainly unexpected, the short clip does offer a clearer view of the pill-shaped camera module and the flash cutout. This camera bar, unlike the raised design seen on other Pixel 9 models, looks to sit flush with the phone’s back.

This “leak-ception,” as I’m now calling it, is certainly a strange one. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a leak inside a leak but it’s not unreasonable to think someone who is testing unreleased Samsung hardware, for whatever reason, might also have access to the unreleased Pixel 9a. We still don’t have any real-world images of the screen turned on and there are still questions about some of the specs, but regardless, I’m excited to see Google’s upcoming mid-range device out in the wild. What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9a? Let me know in the comments below!

Source: 9to5Google