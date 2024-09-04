Pixel 9a rumored to get the same Tensor G4 as Pixel 9 Pro, but with a catch

Rumor has it that the likely Pixel 9a will come rocking the same Tensor G4 as its bigger, badder siblings. Assuming that much is true, we’re looking at some decent power under the hood and some very competent AI abilities to boot. That all sounds great, and if my time with the latest, greatest from Google is any measure, I’d say the Pixel 9a will be a very solid performer all around.

However, there’s a catch that lies in the modem department. The rumor mill suggests the Pixel 9a will use Samsung’s Exynos 5300 modem, the same one found in the Pixel 8 series. This isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker, but it means missing out on the faster theoretical download speeds (14.79 Gbps vs. 10 Gbps) offered by the Exynos 5400 in the Pixel 9 and the rock-solid connectivity I’ve experienced with the 9 Pro XL so far. It also means users will be saying goodbye to the fancy new Satellite SOS features Google included in the standard Pixel 9 series.

I get it. Google needs to differentiate its mid-range offering from the premium Pixel 9 lineup, and losing Satellite SOS makes sense. But losing it at the expense of causing the 9a to have to suffer connectivity issues we’ve seen on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series is a real bummer for sure.

Until we know about the pricing on this phone, though, I don’t think we can cast too much judgment. If it is like previous A-series Pixels, it will give off a ton of flagship feels while keeping the price down. And now that the starting price for Pixel 9 is up a bit, it feels like there’s actually room for the Pixel 9a to shine. Here’s hoping they can get a fix for that modem if this rumor is true, though.

