Pixel 9a leaks: Why Google is making another phone

Google’s Pixel 9 series made a splash just a few weeks ago, but the Pixel excitement continues. While we’ve already seen the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel Pro Flod, it looks like Google is making room for one more in the Pixel family – the Pixel 9a. And now we have our first glimpse at Google’s next budget-friendly smartphone.

Images shared on X by @VNchocoTaco show off a possible Pixel 9a from a few angles. From the front, the Pixel 9a is a familiar sight, mirroring the Pixel 9’s flat display and punch-hole selfie camera. The bezels look a tad thicker, reminiscent of the Pixel 8a, which wouldn’t be surprising for a budget-minded phone.

advertisement

Pixel 9a leaked photo – front

You’ll see that the 9a definitely seems to have taken some design cues from its pricier siblings, sporting boxy aluminum sides with the same matte finish. You’ll find the SIM slot, USB-C port, and speaker neatly arranged at the bottom.

When we move around to the back of the device, things start to get interesting. It’s hard to tell for sure from the photos but it looks like a textured plastic back similar to what we have on the 8a, with a sleek camera bar housing two cameras and a glossy ring around the sensors, sitting almost flush with the back. This camera setup mimics the new Pixel 9 camera bump but isn’t protruding much at all, giving this phone a familiar but distinct look.

advertisement

Pixel 9a leaked photo – back

Why is Google even working on a Pixel 9a?

You might be wondering why Google is even working on a Pixel 9a, when they just released four phones, including the entry model Pixel 9. Well, with Google raising Pixel prices across the board this year, I think there’s a perfect opening for a Pixel 9a at a more wallet-friendly price, hopefully still at $499. That would make it a significantly cheaper option compared to the current $799 Pixel 9 while still getting a Pixel experience.

As for availability, the leaker also mentioned that the Pixel 9a could be launched towards the “end of this year” and will come in four colors including a “silver” color. Given that the Pixel 8a was just released just a few months ago back in May this timeline seems a little off but who knows, Google might surprise us with an early Christmas present. Either way, it’s exciting that Google looks to be delivering another well-rounded phone that doesn’t break the bank. What are your thoughts on this design? Let me know in the comments below.

advertisement