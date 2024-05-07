Google’s Pixel 8a arrives with AI tricks and 7 years of updates for $499

Google’s latest mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 8a, has officially arrived and boy does it pack a punch in this category. Although much of the details about his phone leaked already, there’s still a lot to get excited about here. If you value great photography features, Google’s AI smarts, and top-notch security, the Google Pixel 8a might be the phone for you. And with Google keeping the $499 starting price, getting this new phone won’t break the bank either.

On the outside, the Pixel 8a maintains the look that we’ve seen in previous iterations. The rounded edges give this phone a familiar look, while the matte back and aluminum frame give it a nice premium touch. Moving around to the front, the new Actua display is brighter than ever and the 120Hz refresh rate should deliver a buttery smooth experience. In the color department, you can choose from fresh shades like Bay and Aloe, or classics like Obsidian and Porcelain.

advertisement

Bay Aloe Obsidian Porcelain

And, of course, AI is along for the ride. The Pixel 8a now boasts some of the same AI tricks that made the Pixel 8 series so exciting. Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser all come standard, letting you get the perfect shot and easily polish up your videos. Circle to Search is here too, saving you the hassle of hunting for info.

advertisement

But Google didn’t stop there. While the full version of Gemini AI might be a bit too demanding for the A-series, you’ll get the lighter and equally powerful Gemini Nano. This on-device AI model helps with tasks on the fly and will be available as a developer option via a future feature drop.

advertisement

Pixel 8a Tech Specs

Google Tensor G3 chipset

120Hz refresh rate with 2000 nits peak brightness

6.1” FHD+ OLED “Actua” display

8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

64 wide-angle + 13MP ultra wide-angle rear cameras

13MP selfie camera

Under-display fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock

4492 mAh battery

Qi wireless charging

Gorilla Glass 3

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

IP67 rating

7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates

Internally, you still get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as a starting point, but now there’s a spacious 256GB option in the Obsidian color only if you need more room for your photos and videos. Google’s kept the camera hardware from the excellent 7a, which gets you a stabilized 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens.

You get a slightly larger battery at 4,492mAh, a bump up from the Pixel 7a’s 4385 mAh, but we will have to wait and see how the higher refresh rate and brighter screen might impact battery performance. Wireless charging is also included using Qi 1.3 standard at up to 7.5W.

advertisement

The Pixel 8a starts at $499 for the 128GB model and $599 for the Obsidian 256GB model. You can pre-order right now over at Best Buy and get a $100 e-gift card plus an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 month membership for free! You can choose to pickup at a store near you on the official release date of May 14th or get free shipping “on or shortly after” the release date.

Newsletter Signup