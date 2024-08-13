What you need to know about Google’s new Pixel 9 phone lineup

It’s that time of year and Google has once again announced a brand-new lineup of first party phones with the launch of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. These devices represent another step forward in terms of design, performance, and most specifically, AI capabilities, setting a new standard for what a smartphone built by Google can achieve.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are the most powerful and feature-rich smartphones Google has ever created. Powered by the latest Tensor G4 processor and an impressive 16 GB of RAM, these phones are designed to handle demanding tasks with ease. The advanced AI capabilities enable features like high-end photo and video processing, as well as smarter, more intuitive ways to assist users throughout the day.

Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro boasts Google’s most advanced camera system to date as well, featuring a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50 MP wide lens, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens with Macro Focus, and a 48 MP 5x telephoto lens. This combination allows for exceptional image quality across a wide range of zoom levels, from close-ups to wide-angle landscapes. The upgraded 42 MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL come with Google’s branded Super Actua displays, offering true-to-life colors and exceptional brightness, even in direct sunlight. The Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts a larger 6.8-inch display, giving users the option of different sizes with the same Pro-level hardware this time around.

Pixel 9

The Pixel 9 – though not as feature-rich as its Pro siblings – is still packed with impressive features and innovations. It shares the same updated Tensor G4 processor and an upgraded 12 GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance and advanced AI capabilities. The 6.3-inch Actua display is 35% brighter than its predecessor, making it easier to view content even in bright outdoor settings.

Pixel 9

The Pixel 9’s camera system is impressive as well, featuring a 50 MP main lens and a new 48 MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus; enabling users to capture those Pixel-quality photos and videos in any lighting condition. The front camera now has auto-focus as well, so that means you’ll get sharper and more detailed selfies.

Shared Features

All three phones in the Pixel 9 series benefit from Google’s commitment to 7 years of OS and security updates, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest features and protections for years to come. Additionally, the phones are built to last, with durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 9 series also introduces several exciting new AI-powered features. Gemini, Google’s built-in AI assistant, can supercharge your productivity by helping you write, plan, learn, and more. Additionally, the new Pixel Screenshots uses on-device AI to help you quickly save and recall important information from screenshots.

The Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL represent the next generation of smartphones engineered by Google, and it will be interesting to see how they are adopted. They all look great, and we know the cameras will be amazing. But the AI integration is where things will be interesting in the coming months. Can Google deliver a unique experience with Gemini on Pixel that can’t quite be rivaled?

Time will tell, but you can get your Pixel 9 ordered and start seeing for yourself today. The Pixel 9 starts at $799 and the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL come in at $999 and $1099 respectively. Look out for carrier deals and availability over the next day or so as well. And in the meantime, check out all the specs right here if you have any lingering questions.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL Key Specs