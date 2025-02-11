Pixel 9a renders leak, confirming the missing camera bar

The Pixel 9a launch is just around the corner, and thanks to a pretty comprehensive leak via Android Headlines, we now have a firm idea of what to expect. As was previously reported, Google is set to unveil the Pixel 9a on March 19th, with a release date slated for March 26th. Rumors about the planned design refresh have been making their rounds on the web for months, but we now have a complete look at the devices and colors.

Speaking of those colors, the Pixel 9a will be available in Peony, Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain, mirroring the color palette of the rest of the Pixel 9 series. While the design is a bit of an evolution, it maintains a familiar Pixel aesthetic. One notable change is the camera bar, which, unlike the flat, raised design seen on other Pixel 9 models, will sit flush with the phone’s back.

This year’s Pixel 9a is also getting a slight size bump, measuring in at 154 x 73 x 8.9mm. This increase in size accommodates a significant upgrade: a 5,100mAh battery. This is the largest battery ever featured in a Pixel phone, even surpassing the capacity of the premium Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Despite the larger battery, charging speeds are said to remain consistent with previous models at 23W wired and 7.5W wireless.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 9a will likely begin on March 19th, immediately following the official announcement. Google is also supposed to be maintaining the competitive $499 price point for the base model, with a 256GB version available for $599. This pricing strategy positions the Pixel 9a as a strong contender in the sub-$500 smartphone market, especially with the anticipated arrival of the new iPhone SE.

On the camera hardware front, Google has opted for a new 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 1/2″ sensor size, replacing the previous 64-megapixel sensor. The 13-megapixel ultrawide lens and the 13-megapixel front-facing camera should remain unchanged. While some may have hoped for the addition of a telephoto lens, Google has chosen to stick with the ultrawide option.

March 19th isn’t too far away, but I’d bet this won’t be the last we’ll hear about the Pixel 9a before then. There isn’t much left to leak, but I’m sure some retail packaging, more cases, and more will show up before the launch. Assuming Google keeps the Tensor G4 inside this one, it could be the most compelling A-series Pixel yet.