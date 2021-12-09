Youtube TV wins big by adding the Game Show Network in time for the holidays

We canceled our household Youtube TV subscription a while back for various reasons that I won’t go into now, but today’s news may just cause us to reinstate it. On Twitter, Google and GSN just revealed that The Game Show Network is now available on Youtube TV! While they still haven’t announced it in any official capacity, Google’s Youtube TV account replied to GSN on Twitter encouraging them and getting excited with a GIF of people dancing and celebrating on the game show Winsanity.

For those who are unfamiliar, The Game Show Network has been around since 1994 but has popular family shows that have become staples around the living room for generations. For example, Family Feud, now hosted by Steve Harvey, is available on GSN – and now by extension, Youtube TV – first aired in 1976.

Other exciting things to watch on your Chromecast with Google TV now include The Chase, Idiotest, Chain Reaction, Hellevator, Get A Clue, The Newlywed Game, Winsanity, America Says, Cash Cab, The American Bible Challenge, and Minute to Win It. Personally, my family really enjoys Family Feud, Cash Cab, and America Says, and having everything all in one place now justifies more of the price for Youtube TV than before!

To get started with The Game Show Network, just load up Youtube TV and search for “GSN” or visit the channel list to fill your home with exciting gameshow feels. This should go over great for the holidays as family and friends gather in your home for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Don’t forget that Youtube TV is offering your first month for just $14.99 – that’s $50 off after an already generous two-week free trial! This is for new sign-ups only, of course, but it’s still an awesome promo.