New Youtube TV subscribers can get their first month for just fifteen bucks after a free trial

Google is offering some interesting pricing for new subscribers who want to get started with live TV for the holidays. At just $0.99 apiece, a slew of add-on channels can be added to your account upon signing up. This pricing is valid for the first two months, after which you’ll be paying the full price for each of them individually.

Feast your eyes on the sweetest add-on deal of the season!



➕ these and other channels for $0.99/month for 2 months to unwrap even more TV and movies on your holiday watch list. https://t.co/Sexfs3XSv6 pic.twitter.com/SrlXmF25iu — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 23, 2021

As you can see from the tweet put out by the streaming platform earlier this week, the channels are as follows:

Showtime

Starz

Epix

Cinemax

Curiosity

AMC+

Shudder Sundance Now

WE tv+

Acorn TV

Dove Channel

Comedy Dynamics

Law & Crime

UP Faith & Family ScreenPix

ICF Films Unlimited

Docurama

Screambox

Fandor

ALLBLK

CONtv

HBO (Exception pricing: $1.98 instead of $0.99)

Additionally, Youtube TV is offering new subscribers 85+ channels of live entertainment, sports, news, and more with unlimited cloud DVR for up to 6 people in a Google Family Group for just $14.99 USD for their first month. This limited-time offer marks the “Biggest Discount Ever” event and ends on December 6, 2021, so you’ve got a little time to claim it! In order to qualify, you can’t have ever been a Youtube TV subscriber, are not one, and have never used up a free trial for the service prior.

You sadly probably already guessed this, but it’s also only valid for those living in the United States in a market where Youtube TV is available. After the free trial, and first month (which is billed at just $14.99 USD), you will then be charged $64.99 USD per month thereafter if you choose to remain subscribed. You can see the full terms and conditions on Youtube TV’s web page.

Do any of these Youtube TV deals entice you to either pick up the service for the first time or sign up with a new email address to get back to testing it out? I know that with Dexter: New Blood, my fiance will be signing up to Showtime for just a dollar, but besides that, we’ve found that the sheer number of ads across the board are too much to bear since we’re so accustomed to binging sites like Netflix. Let me know in the comments if you’re going to take advantage of either of these deals. Happy holidays!