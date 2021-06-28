Youtube TV is finally rolling out its 4K Plus add-on package – here’s what it includes

After being announced in February, Team Youtube is now rolling out its 4K Plus Youtube TV package. It includes 4K streaming quality, the ability to download shows and movies for offline viewing, and the option for streaming to an unlimited number of screens within your home Wifi. Now, everyone in your Google Family Group can catch on on their favorite shows on any TV, phone, Chromebook, iPad, phone, or even Nest Hub in your house!

The new 4K Plus package will be available at an extra $19.99 USD per month on top of your existing subscription, but new users can get a free month trial first, and then they can begin paying $9.99 USD per month for the first 12 months. After that, the cost for these users will double up and place them back in line with regular 4K Plus paying members at $19.99 USD per month. If you’d like to try it out, just visit your profile image at the top-right of the Youtube TV webpage, select 4K on the left-hand side menu, and then click the ‘Add 4K PLUS’ link next to your Base Plan.

Additional features for the package include 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities for everyone in the home, the ability to jump to specific show segments (think Youtube Chapters, but for live TV!) – this will be great for live sports fans – the option to search for and add entire leagues, favorite moments (like three-pointers), individual games, or tournaments to your unlimited cloud DVR, and even a new option to check your medal count for the Olympic events coming this summer. This way, you’ll stay on top of your country’s gold, silver, and bronze wins overall.

I’m very curious to get your opinion on this new offering – does all of this sound as though it should be included in the base package for the service, or would you be willing to shell out extra cash for these upgrades? With the constant, rising costs of Youtube TV, but with the insane amount of a la carte options, is it balancing itself out, or is it becoming too expensive for you? I’ve recently taken a break from Youtube TV, but I will activate my subscription again should it become attractive enough. This is clearly an upgrade for super sports fans, but 4K and downloads will be useful to many as well.