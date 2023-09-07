YouTube “Playables” seek to fill Google’s gaming void post-Stadia, will likely only be simple titles

Google is apparently obsessed with gaming. As I’ve said in the past, they even have some really talented game developers on staff creating small games like the I/O experience, but they can’t help but squander that talent. With the death of Stadia, this was most apparent, and I’m nearly convinced the company will never lean in fully and appease gamers with its efforts.

Now, YouTube is now rolling out a feature that may pique the interest of some casual gamers. Known as “Playables”, this new addition allows users to indulge in games directly within the platform’s environment. Don’t get too excited though, because unlike Stadia, these will likely not be AAA-quality games, but rather minigames or “Gamesnacks” that play in place of video ads for non Premium subscribers.

Starting September 5, 2023, a subset of YouTube users will find the “Playables” section nestled on their home feed. Available on both desktop and mobile interfaces, the introduction of gaming on YouTube will be a fresh experience, but just for those who want to do more than just watch ads, I’m guessing. Based on previous information, it seems Google is going for pouring all of its talent into ads instead of making a real gaming experience and supporting it through and through.

According to the YouTube Help thread, you’ll be able to track your game progress and history, similar to your video watch history. This means you can easily return to where you paused, and if these are just playing during ads, you’ll apparently have a save game to keep chipping away at. My guess is that you’ll be able to play them standalone too, or instead of during ads, but again, they won’t be super fancy or in-depth.

As you can see, I’m grasping for straws because Google still hasn’t revealed any images of Playables or even a game list, details about it or anything else. If anyone has access to these on their homefeed, drop a comment below or email us so we can check it out and show it off here! Until then, let me know your thoughts on Google’s gaming history and future.

Newsletter Signup