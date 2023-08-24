Nvidia reveals Xbox Game Pass titles for GeForce NOW at Gamescom, includes No Man’s Sky Echoes

Today at Gamescom 2023, NVIDIA unveiled the list of Xbox games that will be integrated into their GeForce NOW cloud streaming platform. We previously discussed this back in February when the two companies revealed they’d be working to make this a possibility.

Here’s the list of games. I’ve also included games coming to GeForce NOW via Steam connection too, since I know a lot of you use the service on your Chromebooks. There are some gems here, so let me know what you’re going to play first:

WrestleQuest (New release on Steam, Aug. 21)

Jumplight Odyssey (New release on Steam, Aug. 21)

Blasphemous 2 (New release on Steam, Aug. 24)

RIDE 5 (New release on Steam, Aug. 24)

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (Xbox)

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Xbox)

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (Xbox)

Crusader Kings III (Xbox)

Dead Cells (Xbox)

Deathloop (Xbox)

Doom 2016 (Steam)

Gears 5 (Xbox)

Grounded (Xbox)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Xbox)

No Man’s Sky (Xbox)

Pentiment (Xbox)

Quake (Xbox)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (Xbox)

Stellaris (Xbox)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Xbox)

Trackmania (Steam)

Valheim (Xbox)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Xbox)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Xbox)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Xbox)

By connecting the Microsoft Store to GeForce Now, games that are part of the subscription will be available to stream instantly. Furthermore, with the Microsoft Store integration, members will see a brand-new Xbox button on supported PC games. This will allow users to seamlessly launch these titles across their devices, given they have either purchased the standalone games through the Microsoft Store or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.

If you don’t see something you like here, don’t worry – Nvidia has already stated that they’re going to be adding new games to the list each month for Game Pass subscribers. There’s also a support page showing you how to get set up and running with both Xbox and Bethesda games.

The obvious heads up is that you need an active Xbox PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play these games. If you weren’t already aware, No Man’s Sky just celebrated its seventh year anniversary with the launch of a massive new ‘Echoes’ update today, and since the game is on the list, you can try out the new features like the new robot race, a personal staff multitool, giant pirate space battles, and more.

