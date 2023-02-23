NVIDIA and Microsoft set to bring XBOX PC titles to GeForce NOW cloud gaming

In a very interesting move, NVIDIA is signing a 10-year deal with Microsoft to bring its impressive library of games to GeForce NOW for cloud streaming in the near future. By marrying the excellent performance of NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW streaming platform to the huge Microsoft game franchises usually reserved for Microsoft users on PCs, this move will end up being a massive boon for NVIDIA moving forward.

Think about playing games like Halo Minecraft, Elder Scrolls, and more with others like Call of Duty and Overwatch waiting in the wings with the pending aquisition of Activision by Microsoft. Though GeForce NOW’s 1500 titles is pretty impressive, these big names are important for any gaming platform; and in the coming weeks and months, GeForce NOW will have them.

According to NVIDIA, integration is already underway and will start first with XBOX Game Studios PC games that are already available on other services like Steam and the Epic Games Store. There are no specific titles being mentioned just yet, but we’ll surely hear all about them from NVIDIA’s weekly GFN Thursday blog posts as they arrive.

With so much opposition to the Microsoft/Activision acquisition, this move makes a lot of sense and will be a great addition for NVIDIA and all cloud gamers out there using GeForce NOW. With NVIDIA continuing to make strides in the cloud gaming space, I’m excited to see this announcement. While other services like Stadia and Luna can’t seem to find a foothold, GeForce NOW just keeps getting better and better, and the addition of some large game franchises feels like an adequate reward for all that work. I know I’m looking forward to some Call of Duty and Overwatch down the road on my Chromebook for sure!

Newsletter Signup