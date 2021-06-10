Xbox Game Pass will be available directly from your web browser in just a few weeks

Back in February, we wrote about Xbox Game Pass coming to the web via a public preview. This preview was invite-only for Game Pass Ultimate members. Now, just four months later, the service is opening up to all Ultimate members without needing to be personally sent an email from Microsoft! This means that for just $14.99 per month, you’ll be able to access over 100 high-quality games not only for console (now with Xbox Series X as well), PC, and Android devices, but also via Chrome, Edge, and Safari.

This opens things up to where Microsoft’s offerings are on par with Nvidia GeForce Now, Stadia, and others with the ability to cast a much larger net and a lower bar of entry. Instead of having to buy an Xbox or a PC, users will now be able to subscribe and play directly through an inexpensive Chromebook or a shared computer without taking up any storage at all.

The company also has plans to make Game Pass Ultimate available on smart TVs in the future, and has intentions to explore different subscription models that work better for those with varying “financial realities”. While we don’t know much more than that at this time, it’s clear that offering it through the browser means that their new potential users will be much more diverse and will likely be less of the gamer crowd, so mixing things up a bit in a way that makes it more accessible on the pricing front will be necessary.

Xbox is working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Xbox experience directly into internet-connected televisions with no extra hardware required except a controller. Xbox News

Funny story – I literally just signed up for Game Pass for the first time this week and was excited when I saw the incredible selection of titles available. I’ve been playing a lot of Anthem (don’t judge me, flying rocks!) and Mass Effect Andromeda as the subscription comes with basic EA Play access as well. I love Stadia and will continue to support it, but it’s true that with Game Pass entering the browser arena, Google’s cloud gaming service has more competition than ever, but that’s good for everyone, especially gamers!

If you’re interested in Xbox’s subscription service, you can check out its pricing here, but keep in mind – browser access is only going to be offered with its highest tier called Ultimate. Anything less than that and you will be asked to upgrade. You can get started for just $1 for the first month though, so testing this out once it becomes available will be nearly risk-free. Are you going to give it a go, or are you sticking to Stadia? Here’s a secret – you don’t have to choose between the two!

Sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate