You will soon be able to stream your Xbox Game Pass games directly on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs

In addition to the Xbox game streaming device that’s coming to market within the next six months – something we reported on earlier this week – Microsoft will soon let 2022 Samsung TV owners stream their Game Pass games directly through their televisions without the need for a game console! Announced on Twitter and on its official blog, over 100 cloud games, including Fortnite (Gamepass Ultimate), will be accessible at the click of a button.

Stream Xbox games directly on your TV, no console required



Enjoy over 100 cloud games with the Xbox app on your Samsung 2022 Smart TV: https://t.co/t2L6mM4ks3 pic.twitter.com/7dpquXjZPy — Xbox (@Xbox) June 9, 2022

We are bringing the Xbox App to Samsung Smart TVs first, and our intent is to explore other TV partnerships as part of this next evolution in our vision. Xbox Blog

The company says that playing its games will be as seamless as using any other streaming app on your TV and that opening the Samsung Gaming Hub or Media Hub and logging into your existing Microsoft account after simply connecting a Bluetooth controller will be the only steps necessary.

This update will be dropping in just over a week on June 30, 2022, and it’s actually the first partnership in what Microsoft hopes to expand to other TV hardware manufacturers in the future. You can get started when the app becomes available on your 2022 Samsung TV by signing up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 for the first 30 days.

In addition to the Xbox Wireless controller being supported (of course), the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Elite Series 2, and even the Sony PlayStation DualSense will work with the streaming app! Some of the games advertised include A Plague Tale: Innocence, Hades, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. Let me know in the comments if you think you’ll be installing the Xbox game streaming app or if you’re rocking a different brand of TV and will be waiting for the Chromecast-like device to launch later this year.