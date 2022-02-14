Win one of 6 Lenovo Smart Clock 2’s with the wireless charging base

One of our absolute favorite things to do around here is give stuff away. Whether it is a new Chromebook, some accessories, or smart home devices, getting new tech in the hands of our readers, viewers, and listeners is just awesome. As you can tell from the title, we have a bit of that to do today, and there’s no reason to beat around the bush about it.

If you didn’t listen to the latest podcast episode (or watch it since we have video, now), you may have missed out on the initial reveal of this latest giveaway. No worries, though: since we are running this one until the end of the month, entering now or at the last minute won’t really change your chances of snagging one of the 6 new Smart Clock 2’s from Lenovo that we are giving away.

As a quick refresher, the Smart Clock 2 is an upgrade of Lenovo’s original take on the smaller smart display and it adds in a few nice features that set it apart from the rest. The touch screen is small and meant to remain bed-side, but the addition of the wireless charging base gives this clock way more functionality. Not only can it be your charging hub in the evenings, the base also lights up as a quick night light option, too. Gabriel has had this smart clock in his home since the first iteration and raves over it, so this new version takes an already-great formula and simply improves on it.

Giveaway details

For the giveaway, we have 6 total units still sealed in the box. We’ll be collecting entries in the form below until February 28th at 10am EST and we’ll be announcing the winner shortly after that cut-off time. 6 winners will be selected at random, notified via the email they’ve provided, and will have 48 hours to claim their winnings. Be sure you are keeping an eye on your inbox on that day as we must move on to other winners if we get no response. Good luck!