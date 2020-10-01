Where you can, can’t and should buy the new Chromecast with Google TV

Well, Google’s Launch Night In is behind us, and now, we get to wait and see just how well the latest #MadeByGoogle products are going to fare in their respective markets. While we’re excited about all of the hardware announced yesterday, one particular product appears to be getting most of the attention from the general public. True, most of Google’s new hardware leaked out weeks ago in normal fashion but the all-new Chromecast with Google TV actually made it to store shelves early with some shoppers actually purchasing the streaming device well ahead of its release.

Unlike the new Pixel 5G phones and the upcoming Nest Audio, the Chromecast w/Google TV and remote were available to purchase the moment the Launch Night In ended. So, where can you pick up this affordable and versatile new Chromecast? After a quick trip to Home Depot, this morning, Robby and I discovered that the answer to that question isn’t a clear-cut as you’d expect. Don’t misunderstand me, Home Depot is one of the official retailers carrying the new Chromecast. Problem is, they wouldn’t sell it to us. More on that in a moment. If you woke up this morning intent on buying the new streamer, you have a few options but some are better than others depending on your personal circumstances.

If you want a Chromecast w/Google TV and you want it ASAP, Best Buy is probably your best bet. The Sky Blue model has already sold out at Best Buy but you can still score the Snow and Sunrise models for $49.99. If you luck out, you can do what I did and order the Snow Chromecast and get free next-day shipping. The Sunrise version is available but the listing said I couldn’t get it until Monday. Another advantage of the Best Buy path is that you can place your order and choose curbside pickup. As soon as they have it in hand, you can simply breeze through the parking lot and they’ll chuck it in your window for you. Done and done.

If you’re interested in saving a little money, the Google Store might be your best option. That is, as long as you don’t mind waiting a few days. Google is offering a handful of bundles that include stuff like 6 months of Netflix or a Nest Hub Max and the new Nest Audio speakers. You can save as much as $55 if you’re looking to mix and match. I wouldn’t recommend grabbing these unless you’re specifically interested in what they have to offer but still, it’s cool to see some savings out of the gate. The Google Store is currently sold out of the individual Sky and Sunrise Chromecasts but you can still pick up the Snow model. It is currently listed as shipping around October 20th so, yeah. However, if you are a Google One subscriber on a 200GB or higher plan, you’ll 3% back in store credit on any purchases.

Other authorized retailers include Walmart and Target but currently, both retailers appear to have sold out of the Chromecast. That leads me back to Home Depot and our morning excursion. Home Depot was the culprit in many of the premature sales that put the Chromecast out in the wild last week. If you go to Home Depot’s website, you’ll likely see a store near you listing the device as in-stock and available. Well, it is in stock but for some very confusing reasons, it isn’t available and that stinks. We had two in-hand when we went to check out but were unable to scan or purchase them. After talking with a store manager, we were told that the higher-ups had put what is called a “stop sale” on the Chromecast. The manager did take the time to make a phone call and investigate. I won’t tell you the bogus reason that he was given to explain the stop-sale but I think it goes without saying, Home Depot corporate has frozen the UPC on the Chromecast after the embarrassing events behind the unauthorized sales that happened last week. It was frustrating, to say the least, but we have one on the way and it will be here in the morning. I am keeping tabs on Home Depot to see if and when the retailer updates its inventory and availability and I will update accordingly.

In the meantime, you can find the new Chromecast w/Google TV on the Google Store and at Best Buy via the links below. Happy streaming. Oh yeah, I mentioned in the title where you “should” buy the new Chromecast. eBay sellers and unauthorized retailers are already listing the new Chromecast above retail. This is likely because they bought up a lot of them in the hopes that people will pay premium prices when the streaming device sells out. If you don’t know that a seller is an official retailer, DON’T BUY IT! Not only will you pay too much, but there’s also a good chance you may not get a warranty as the device is technically no longer new.

