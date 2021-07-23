Google is factory resetting its Wear OS efforts, details upgrade eligibility and devices

Over on the Wear OS by Google Help center, a community manager detailed what Wear OS 3, the company’s big upgrade to its struggling smartwatch operating system, will mean for users. We heard back in May that a new version of the OS would be released, but we had not heard details on exactly when or what it would entail at that time. Now, we’ve got more details to share with you!

Google’s goal for OS 3 is to completely transform the platform in the stead of what will presumably be its Pixel Watch, which most are confident will release this year or next at the company’s hardware event. The update brings a new unified platform with tons of cooperation from Samsung, and a focus on improved user experience, battery, and performance. Not only that, but the Google Play Store is getting new Wear apps and will surface them more appropriately. Most eligible devices (see below) can expect the update in the second half of 2022.

Allie, the community manager who detailed the upgrade process yesterday, stated that the extent of changes to the OS would require a complete upgrade and factory reset of previous generation smartwatches. Google is well aware that this may not be to the liking of all users and understands that many may want to remain on their current OS version. For this reason, the upgrade will be opt-in for eligible devices with more details on the update before its mass rollout in the second half of 2022.

If you’re curious about which eligible devices those would be, we’ve got you covered and have placed a list below, but it’s basically, any devices operating on the Snapdragon Wear 4100. Anyone who doesn’t upgrade their watch or who isn’t eligible (Snapdragon Wear 3100 and 2100 devices) will still get new app experiences for Gboard and the Play Store as well as ongoing updates to the device’s security for at least two years after it hit the market.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE

Mobvoi TicWatch E3

Fossil’s new lineup later this year (Likely Gen 6)

How likely are you to upgrade when the time comes? Are you waiting for a Pixel Watch, or will you be buying Fossil’s new device which it claims will be the best Wear OS experience to date? Do you even wear a watch or is it too distracting? Perhaps it’s useless and redundant in a work-from-home environment. Let me know in the comments – I want to discuss all of this and more. As we patiently await more information on the future of the Wear platform, I’m confident that when Google steps in the middle of it in a big way, we’ll finally move the needle and make it competitive. It’s just a shame that it’s had to wait this long to do so, but as you’re probably aware, chips have not really been up to task in this space until now.