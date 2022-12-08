Waze gets dedicated app for Android Automotive in select vehicles

While most Android users use Android Auto — a platform that runs on the user’s phone and projects the Android Auto user experience to a compatible in-vehicle infotainment system over a USB connection — there is a smaller subset of users that own a vehicle that supports Android Automotive which is built-in and runs right from the vehicle’s hardware. Additionally, a group of apps and services that automakers can license and add to their in-vehicle infotainment systems exists called Google Automotive Services (GAS), which is what most automakers are using these days to leverage this technology.

The list of vehicles that support Android Automotive, with or without GAS is by no means exhaustive but has been growing steadily since its launch back in 2017. One of the early adopters was the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, which agreed to embed the Android Automotive operating system in their vehicles starting in 2021. Now, for the first time ever, Waze will be available as a dedicated app on select Renault vehicles.

That’s right. Waze will now be available to more drivers as an embedded, wireless, built-in experience in their vehicles. No need to worry about connecting a smartphone with a USB cable. This integration will first be available on the Renault Austral Hybrid and Renault Megane E-Tech electric vehicles in Europe, with plans to expand globally next year. Jerome Seror, Director of Digital Customer at Renault, had the below to say regarding this new partnership:

Renault is the first car manufacturer to offer Waze directly on the vehicle’s multimedia screen, without activating the smartphone. We know many Waze users will enjoy this new feature when they drive the Nouvel Austral and Renault Megane E-Tech electric as part of our continued commitment to offer our customers an intuitive, immersive and connected driving experience.

At this time, it is unclear whether this experience will make it to other automakers’ models, but I’m always glad to see Waze getting its flowers and continuing its growth. Just recently Waze announced a new holiday driving experience guaranteed to become a hit with the young ones, as well as Apple Music integration on iPhones, signaling that development at Waze is far from done.