Waze gets holly jolly with a new holiday driving experience

This year, Google is once again getting into the holiday spirit, and Waze users can get in on the fun. You can now activate a new experience within the Waze app that can swap out your navigation experience for a more jolly one as you drive along with Santa Claus or Mrs. Claus.

Drivers who have their apps set to English U.S. can show their fellow drivers that they are in the holiday spirit by exchanging their navigation arrow for Santa’s distinctive sleigh or Mrs. Claus’ C-Wagon and selecting one of three festive Mood symbols — Naughty, Nice, or Santa — from the available options.

Santa’s other half, Mrs. Claus, is also hitting the road this year with drivers who have their apps set to English U.S. As the brains behind the North Pole, Mrs. Claus will share sneak peeks into the operations of the workshop and all that’s required to pull off Santa’s one-night, around-the-world adventure.

By selecting “My Waze” and then the “Drive with Santa” banner within the Waze app, you will be able to enable this special Christmas experience. Your pick card will include Mrs. Claus if she is accessible for you to have as an option. There are translations of Santa Claus available in English, French, and Spanish across the world; however, there is only an English version of Mrs. Claus.

I don’t normally use Waze as I do find it a bit distracting, but I do find it’s fun when new voices are added, such as a 70s DJ or an 80s aerobics instructor. I may just fire up the app again so that I can experience Mrs. Claus telling me where to make my turn. That ought to be very fun to do when driving around with the kids if you have young children, and if that’s the case, you should also check out Google’s Santa Tracker, which is also live and counting down to Christmas.

