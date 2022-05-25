Waze users can now connect to Apple Music on iPhone

Waze is a community-driven map app acquired by Google in 2013 and is a favorite among those who prefer more immediate user-submitted data during their drive. The app shares real-time information on traffic conditions, accidents, police traps, blocked roads, and weather conditions. It works by collecting this information while the users drive around with the app open, without having to use it to navigate. It is essentially Google Maps with the drivers around you telling you the best route.

Waze also has an extensive list of audio apps that can be connected in order to listen to your favorite music, podcast, or news while you drive to your destination. Unfortunately, one app was sorely missing from that list for iPhone users — Apple Music. However, that is about to change as Waze has announced on their blog that Apple music will now be available within their iOS app.

Last month, Waze introduced “Retro Mode,” a driving experience that takes you back to the 70s, 80s, or 90s pop culture with matching moods, voices, and cars. This is an example of how Waze introduces new features to make the app more fun and engaging to users who are not satisfied with the straightforward nature of Google Maps. I may have to give Waze a second look after strictly using Maps for years to get to my destinations.