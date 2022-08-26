Non-Google users can now upload or create files in a shared Google Drive

In 2020, Google introduced a new “Visitor Sharing” feature to Workspace,” allowing for sharing of Google Drive files with non-Google users outside of their organization. This sharing is secure and pincode-based, but to date, it could only be used by non-Google users for viewing, commenting, or editing existing content in Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Sites.

However, Google has announced that this feature will now allow for the uploading of new content or the creation of new files within the shared drives to which the visitor has access. This will allow for more ways to collaborate when an organization is working with an outside party.

This will require that the organization admin enables “Visitor Sharing,” and once that is on, the new feature will be turned on automatically. Google Workspace users in the below tiers will have access to the feature, which began rolling out on August 24th and will take about two weeks to roll out to everyone in Rapid and Scheduled Release domains.

AVAILABILITY Available to: Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Education Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus customers

Not available to: Google Workspace Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, users with personal Google Accounts.

