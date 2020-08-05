Upgrade your desk setup for $24 with this Dell Wireless Chrome OS keyboard

Back in May, Dell quietly released a wireless keyboard designed specifically with Chrome OS in mind. I’ve been using the Dell for a little over a month now and it has become my go-to for my desk setup at the office. Yes, I have Logitech keyboards and a variety of wired, mechanical ones as well but the Dell offers a sleek, comfortable typing experience and the slim design and easy-to-use USB dongle makes it just as capable when I’m on the go. When it released, the Dell Wireless Chrome OS keyboard retailed for more than $50. That’s not horrible but it’s a little much for some users simply to get your hands on an accessory specifically designed for Chrome OS.

At some point, Dell has dropped the MSRP of the wireless keyboard to $34.99 which makes it a very good value but today, you can pick it up for the impressively low price of only $23.99. For under $25, you won’t find a better desktop companion for your Chromebook or Chromebox. I love mine and I’m willing to bet, you will too. You can find the Dell Wireless Chrome OS Keyboard at the link below.

