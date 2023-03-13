Unbeatable Deal: Get $120 off the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 at Best Buy!

I woke up this morning to discover that Best Buy has discounted quite a few of our favorite Chromebooks and you stand to save as much as $200 on a late-model, premium ChromeOS laptop. I’ll be sharing out my weekly Top 5 Deals post later today but first, I wanted to give you the heads up on a few devices in particular that are always a steal when you can catch them on sale. We already talked about two massive discounts on the gaming Chromebooks from Acer and ASUS. Now, let’s move on to what is easily my favorite ChromeOS tablet of all time.

Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times. The Lenovo Duet 5 is my pick for best overall ChromeOS tablet ever sold. No, it doesn’t have the power of an Intel processor but what it does have is just the right balance of size, premium specs, and price to make it a well-rounded and versatile 2-in-1 tablet that nearly anyone can make use of. With its 13.3″ OLED display, the Duet 5 is large enough to be a productivity device while still being sleek enough to be used as a tablet without feeling as if you’re wielding a slab of marble.

The Snapdragon 7cG2 SoC is powerful enough to handle moderate web work and runs many of your favorite Android apps like butter. That crispy display is compatible with any USI 1.0 stylus and the ARM-based processor means great battery life when you’re on the go. For content consumption, light gaming, and even work sessions, the Duet 5 is a solid secondary device and can even make for a great primary Chromebook if you’re always on the run and don’t need the massive horsepower of a fanned Intel CPU.

Normally $499, you might shy away from this Chromebook as a daily driver. However, the Duet 5 is once again on sale at a $120 discount. At $379, this Chromebook is well worth the money whether you’re looking for a new primary device or simply a secondary Chromebook to kick around the house or the coffee shop. You can pick one up over at Best Buy but act fast, these Chromebook deals change almost daily.