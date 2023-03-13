Deal Alert: Take $200 off of these powerful Gaming Chromebooks

The newly released gaming Chromebooks from Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo are so much more than just niche laptops for those that enjoy some casual game play. Offering the latest Intel processors, ample amounts of RAM and storage, and many of the features you’d expect from a premium Chromebook, these laptops are suited equally well for work and play. One of the most impressive feats accomplished by this new Chromebook segment is the competitive pricing. For less than $700, you can pick up one of these laptops and you’re guaranteed to have a device that’s capable of handling any workload that ChromeOS is capable of tackling.

Two of these gaming Chromebooks, the Acer 516 GE and the ASUS Flip CX5 have enjoyed frequent discounts over at Best Buy. On a number of occasions, you could luck out and grab one of these powerful Chromebooks at $100 savings. That discount brings either of these devices down below $600 and whether you’re a gamer or not, that’s a deal worth considering.

Today, however, the savings on these high refresh rate Chromebooks have hit a historically low price and you can pick one up for the price of a mid-range laptop. For as little as $449, you can pick up a powerful Core i5 Chromebook with a truckload of premium features and you’ll be scoring a device that’s worthy of toting around the office and pwning some noobs during your weekend game sessions. Here’s a look at the two Chromebooks that are currently on sale.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is the most well-rounded gaming Chromebook currently available and arguably the best value at an MSRP of $649. It’s rocking a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe storage. That alone makes it worth a price tag that flirts with the premium Chromebook segment. Toss in a 120Hz WQXGA display, RGB keyboard, solid build quality, and some free trials to the most popular cloud gaming services and you’ve got a Chromebook that’s fit for just about any use case.

While ASUS’ new Vibe CX34 Flip may be a contender for best gaming Chromebook of the year, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is right there in the mix. At $449, it is hands-down the best value going for this new generation of devices and it gets two thumbs up from me for Chromebook deals you shouldn’t pass up. Grab one at Best Buy before this deal is history.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe Flip CX55

ASUS has two gaming devices on the market and the aforementioned CX34 is by far the superior device. That said, the Vibe Flip CX55 is no slouch and if you absolutely want or need a convertible, this Chromebook is worth your attention. The Flip CX55 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 so you still get the Iris Xe graphics and the average user likely won’t notice any major differences between this and the newer 12th Gen chipsets. You won’t get that cool RGB keyboard found on the Acer but you do get a smooth 144Hz display and most importantly, a touchscreen in a convertible form-factor.

If you’re into 2-in-1 devices, this and the newer ASUS CX34 are your only options in the “gaming Chromebook” space and right now, the 15.6″ CX55 is on sale at Best Buy for a cool $499. Even if you aren’t into gaming, this is likely the most affordable flagship convertible available with a screen larger than fourteen inches. At this price, you are more than getting your money’s worth.