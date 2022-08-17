Top 5 Chromebook deals of the week

With the ever-growing number of quality ChromeOS devices on the market, Chromebook deals are now commonplace at retailers such as Best Buy, Target, and even Walmart. Sharing Chromebook deals with our readers used to be an occasional thing when one or maybe two devices would see a discount from a manufacturer but the sales were few and far between. Fast forward to 2022 and we now see new Chromebook deals on literally a daily basis. That’s a very good thing.

I started doing a monthly deal roundup a while back to highlight the biggest and best discounts at the beginning of each month. Problem is, that the deals change so frequently that the monthly roundup often overlooked some of the BEST deals that just happened to drop later in the month. For that reason, we are now going to bring you a weekly roundup of the best ChromeOS deals around. Here, you’ll find my top five picks of the week but you can still count on more deals throughout the month as they arrive. So, without further ado, here are my top five Chromebook deals for the week of August 15th.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

Any time it goes on sale, this device will likely make any list I share. The 13.3″ Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is the best ChromeOS tablet on the market and is subjectively a great value at $499. However, when you knock over $100 off of the price, it’s difficult to deny the value of this OLED-toting 2-in-1. With a Snapdragon 7c Gen SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, the Duet 5 is powerful enough to chew through your average daily task. The ARM-based processor ensures that you’ll still have plenty of battery left at the end of the day to watch your favorite show or catch up on the latest episode of The Chrome Cast on YouTube.

Key specs

Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform

13.3” Full HD, OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB eMMC

Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1

2 x USB 3.0 Type-C

Quad speakers

Detachable keyboard (Pogo pins)

USI stylus support

42WHr battery Up to 15 hours

Certified as an Eyesafe® Display

AUE: June 2029

Right now, you can pick up the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 from Best Buy for the low price of only $379, and trust me, it’s worth every penny.

HP Chromebook x360 13c

Robby shared this deal last week but it’s still going and it is absolutely worth revisiting. HP’s consumer version of the popular Elite c1030 has been on offer at Best Buy for some time and it features some of the nicest hardware you’ll find on any Chromebook made in the past five years. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, this Chromebook is capable of chewing through anything you can throw at it. You’ll get a bright, 13.5″ display that’s crisp and clear, 256GB of speedy NVMe storage, and a fingerprint sensor in a chassis that looks and feels as premium as anything on the market. Normally $949, this is a tough recommendation with so many great 11th and 12th gen devices on the market. Thankfully, Best Buy has the premium HP Chromebook x360 13c on sale for $649. That $300 discount makes this a Chromebook seriously considering.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C536EA

Also known as the Chromebook Flip CX5, the ASUS C536EA was one of the first 11th Gen Intel Chromebooks on the market and remains one of the best values in this family of devices. With a 15.6″ FullHD touch display and integrated numeric keypad, the ASUS Flip CX5 is perfect for those looking for a powerful productivity device. It’s powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 that’s matched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

This has long been one of our favorite Chromebooks because it does a lot of things really well. You get most of the things you want in a premium laptop but ASUS delivered this solid 2-in-1 with a budget-friendly MSRP of only $569. To this day, it is one of the best overall values of any flagship-level ChromeOS device. Now that we have 12th Gen devices on the way, it appears that Best Buy is cleaning house to make room for the next wave of devices and the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is on clearance for $429.99. That’s a stellar deal on a powerful device that will continue to get updates through June of 2029.

HP Chromebook x360 14c

If you’re looking for premium power but want something a bit smaller than the ASUS, HP’s 14″ Chromebook x360 14c should be right up your alley. The latest iteration of HP’s consumer flagship features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You’ll also get a fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard, B&O audio, and a webcam privacy switch. The HP Chromebook x360 is one of the most well-rounded devices on the market with its only shortcoming being the display that’s slightly dimmer than we’d like to see in a premium device. Still, you can pick up the HP right now and save a whopping $300. For $399, it is very easy to look at this convertible Chromebook and see what a value it is.

HP Elite Dragonfly

Last but certainly not least, we have HP’s latest premium Chromebook the Elite Dragonfly. We bragged about this Chromebook until we were blue in the face and rightfully so. On paper and in person, this is the most premium, well-spec’d, and thoughtfully built Chromebook ever created. Don’t believe me? Check out Robby’s review to see why we think so highly of this 13.5″ ultra-premium Chromebook. Anyway, if you’ve been looking for the best of the best, this is it.

The Core i3 version of the pre-built Elite Dragonfly has seen a few discounts on HP’s website over the past couple of weeks. While it isn’t at an all-time low, you can still pick up this gorgeous laptop and save $230. That brings the MSRP down to $919 and while you may think that’s still pricey, this Chromebook lives up to the hype. Even at nearly a grand, it is an exceptional value.

