The fiery Samsung Galaxy Chromebook hits its lowest-ever price and may finally make sense

It’s been three and a half years since we first laid eyes on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook at CES 2020. It’s wild to think of all that has transpired in that time both in the world at large and in the ChromeOS space. Back then, I fully thought the Galaxy Chromebook was going to be the heir-apparent to the Pixelbook and it’s incredibly beautiful chassis, screen, and overall build quality had me drooling all over it out in the Las Vegas desert.

But as time wore on and we actually got the Galaxy Chromebook in the office, the sheen wore off and we felt like we were duped a bit by how pretty the overall package was. There were small problems for a handful of users here and there with trackpad and keyboard woes, but none of those compared with the battery life issues this Chromebook would suffer. You can read or watch my review and see that the Galaxy Chromebook – for all its tricks and beauty – simply couldn’t command the $999 price tag with a straight face due to abnormally-bad, sub-4-hour battery life.

A new change for ChromeOS battery saver

But that was all before this latest change we see coming down the road for ChromeOS in the new Battery Saver feature. Though we’ve seen this in the works for a little while, we found just a few days ago that this new ability Chromebooks will get is already basically functioning in the Canary Channel; and I’d imagine we’ll see a working version for the Stable Channel in the next couple of ChromeOS updates.

In a nutshell, the new ChromeOS Battery Saver feature will actually ramp down the CPU when on battery to extend the life of the Chromebook when no charger is around and can be switched off if the user prefers. It’s the type of thing I championed back during my time with the Galaxy Chormebook and also the type of change we thought was in the works back then. While that change never quite came to fruition, the ChromeOS Battery Saver is most definitely on the way, and that is very important with today’s deal.

A deal on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook that makes it quite interesting

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for a whopping $500 off; and while I’d usually still cringe a bit at the idea of anyone buying this Chromebook even at that price, the new Battery Saver might change my mind on that. If a 15-20% reduction in the processor’s power consumption can make this beautiful Chormebook’s battery last closer to 6 or 7 hours of use on a charge, then $499 for this one is an absolute steal.

Here’s the catch: this deal is done after today. ChromeOS’ new Battery Saver feature won’t be out for at least a month or two and – as these things tend to go – it could even be longer than that in the end. Buying this Chromebook today will mean at least a bit of time will be spent babying the battery, but if you can deal with that and the ChromeOS Battery Saver shows up and really helps the situation, you may end up snagging a brilliant piece of hardware for a really great price.

The AUE for the Galaxy Chromebook is still set to June of 2028, so you’d still be in line to get a solid 5 more years of updates before needing to look elsewhere. And again, if the Battery Saver works out and hits in a few weeks from now, you’ll be sitting pretty knowing that you just snagged one of the nicest Chromebooks ever made for just $499. Don’t forget, though, this one ends today and I don’t know that it will come back. So if you are interested, you need to move quickly.

