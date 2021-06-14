Ubisoft Forward recap – Rainbow Six, Avatar, Riders Republic, and more coming to Stadia

Ubisoft’s 2021 E3 showcase took place this week, and with it, we received tons of news about its Google Stadia lineup! You can watch the full three-hour livestream, but we have the scoop for you here on Chrome Unboxed. From a new first-person action-adventure game set in James Cameron’s Avatar universe (with several sequels planned over the next few years) to a release date for the long-awaited Riders Republic, and more. We finally get a Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six game for Stadia in the form of Extraction (formerly titled Rainbow Six Quarantine – likely renamed due to the sensitivity surrounding the pandemic).

For those looking for any shred of new information on the exciting Far Cry 6 release, look no further – we’ve got new gameplay footage of the largest Far Cry playground to date where you play a Yaran freedom fighter named Dani who seeks to take down a fascist dictator before his son’s rise to power can take place. There’s also a new Just Dance for 2022 that is coming to Google’s cloud streaming platform – you know, if you’re into Just Dance. It’s fun, but not really something I’m interested in compared to the other titles here, to be honest. While it’s definitely more of a family or party-style game, it is good to see more of a diverse selection for cloud gaming, so I welcome it all the same.

The last thing I’ll say before we get started taking a look at each title individually is that Ubisoft+ subscribers will of course get access to all of these titles and 100+ more via Stadia, so the company’s paid service is looking way more attractive than I gave it credit for. Stadia is obviously the best place to play Ubisoft games now as there is no download or wait time before you get to indulge in some open world goodness! Let me know in the comments what you think about the content announced, and what you’re looking forward to! I’m personally very excited for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and hope it has a fantastic story attached as we explore the ever-expanding, unique universe of Pandora.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it. Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, made its gameplay debut during today’s Ubisoft Forward, giving a taste of what to expect when the game launches on September 16. With development being led by Ubisoft Montreal, Rainbow Six Extraction is a PvE co-op experience where you and up to two other players can form a squad composed of Rainbow Six Operators who have joined Ash, Mira, and Thermite to form the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis and Containment Team (REACT). To confront and eventually contain a growing alien threat known as Archæans, your squad can choose from a roster of 18 Rainbow Six Operators, each with their own set of gadgets, weapons, and abilities. Try different combinations of Operators to open new strategies to approach the Archæan threat in each of Extraction’s 12 maps. Set across four regions in the United States, these maps feature procedurally generated challenges, a diverse set of enemies, and infestations with increasing difficulty the further you go in the map, to keep your REACT squad on its toes and test your teamwork. Ubisoft

Riders Republic

Join a massive multiplayer community and participate in an avalanche of diverse activities as you shred the snow, mud and dirt in real time with others! Squad up with your friends and take on downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or challenge yourself in PvP modes and Events. If you’re up for some insane action, throw yourself into mass races and be the first to cross the finish line (or the last one standing…). Brace yourself for some sick action! Ubisoft

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, which is inspired by Cuba and described as “the largest Far Cry playground to date” and “a tropical paradise frozen in time”. It is ruled by “El Presidente” Antón Castillo, a fascist dictator with full control over the island. Castillo is guiding his son Diego, who is unsure of his own future, to follow in his footsteps. Esposito described his character as a leader “trying to empower the people to understand that they need strong leadership now”, but is stuck in the middle of a revolution. Esposito further added “His father was a dictator before him and he wants to empower the people to take their country back. His goal is to use the resources that they have within the country to survive without allowing outsiders to come in and co-opt their scientists, their intellectual property, all of these things”. Esposito continued that Antón is “trying to empower his son to take up his mantle and really embrace ideas that would allow him to see that soon he will probably be the next leader in this country”. The player takes the role of a local Yaran named Dani Rojas, a former soldier in the Yaran armed forces turned guerrilla soldier fighting for freedom who attempts to restore their nation to its former glory. The player can select Dani’s gender at the start of the game. Wikipedia

Just Dance 2022