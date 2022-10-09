Top 5 cases for your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro

As we await for our Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorders to arrive, some of us like to have extra security and be ready with a case to protect our new phones as soon as they are unboxed. Some people can get away with, or simply just prefer, keeping their phones naked with no outside protection to speak of. I wish I could be one of those people, but alas, I am a clumsy person and will undoubtedly, at some point, drop my phone face down on the concrete.

Thankfully, there are several smartphone case choices that have popped up since the Pixel 7 series announcement. However, some I keep hearing about on social media constantly, so I thought I’d do a little roundup of the ones that have caught my eye. Note that I have not tried any of these cases yet, so this post is not an endorsement nor an ad, just some information I thought I would pass along.

Spigen

We all know Spigen is a very recognizable brand when it comes to smartphone cases, but one thing most people don’t know about is that it is actually an official Made for Google partner now. Whether you like thin cases, rugged cases, or even transparent cases, Spigen has an option for you in their shop. They even make protective cases for the Pixel Buds and Buds Pro. I have already purchased the Ultra Hybrid Anti-Yellowing Technology clear case for the 7 Pro. Now, I just have to wait for the phone to arrive so I can try the case out. Their cases run between $30 and $35, depending on the model. Check out the link below for all the different options.

Dbrand Grip Case

If you have spent any time on Twitter, then you might be familiar with Dbrand and how their Twitter account is famous for trolling pretty much everyone. But that’s not all they do, they make pretty great skins and cases as well. You may remember this gem of a skin for the Pixel 6a, but if skins are not your thing and you prefer more protection, Dbrand has a grip case that I hear is really good. They also have it available in different colors and designs, such as their Glitch Camo and Robot Camo options. The case for the Pixel 7 costs $42.90, while the one for the Pro costs $49.90, however, note that the Pixel 7 Pro case is on backorder at the time of writing this post.

Ringke Fusion

The Ringke cases are a great option for those that want to protect their devices yet still show off the color and design of their phone. I can see their minimalist clear case as a great choice for those that purchased a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro in one of the new Lemongrass or Hazel hues, as you definitely don’t want to cover up those colors. Ringke also sells a protective bezel styling for the Pixel Watch, which I definitely want to get but is currently sold out. All the Ringke Pixel 7/7 Pro cases cost around $14 or $15, and the watch bezel protection costs $22.

Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel

If you like the look of premium and sophistication, then I believe the Bellroy leather cases are exactly what you are looking for. These cases were developed in partnership with Google and include a slim profile in a tanned leather body. Available in six different colors, the Pixel 7 cases cost $49, while the Pixel 7 Pro cases will set you back $55.

Peak Design Everyday Case for Pixel

This one would be my top recommendation, however, in the past, the Peak Design cases have suffered from having limited stock and high demand, resulting in extremely long lead times. It is no different this time with their Pixel 7 cases, which are already back-ordered in most locations. Still, though, the Peak Design cases are top-notch and worth waiting for, so if this is your choice as well, make sure you reserve or pre-order now and use another case in the meantime.

