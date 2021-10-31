Google changes its ‘This Week on Stadia’ updates to a bi-weekly schedule

In a new Stadia subreddit post, Grace Yang the game streaming platform’s community manager (A.k.a. Grace from Google) took some time to detail an important change to the ‘This Week on Stadia’ news release. Effectively, it will no longer be posted each week. Instead, it’s moving to a bi-weekly schedule to help better allow the team to deliver more valuable and impactful updates and information.

Grace says that blog posts related to new game announcements, developer question, and answer sessions, and even the month Stadia SavePoint rollup will continue to release as per usual. Additionally, updates to the Stadia Dev Blog will remain unaffected. This shift is simply meant to give her and her team more breathing room as they’ve been faithfully delivering the news without fail since the platform launched.

Any new Stadia features that launch will also get their own, timely announcements independent of the ‘This Week on Stadia’ piece if they release between article drops. During the “no-blog weeks”, Google is going to spend time connecting on a more personal level with its community and taking feedback on how it can improve the service.

While you await the latest Stadia news from Grace and company, be sure to check out the four awesome games coming to Stadia Pro subscribers as of tomorrow, November 1, 2021. If you’re a paying member (or if you simply claim a free trial) you’ll be able to claim Saints Row IV, DIRT 5, Kemono Heroes, and the hit indie game Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator!