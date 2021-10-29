Your Google Stadia games for November include Saints Row IV, DIRT 5, and more

With the introduction of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Hello Engineer, Heist Simulator, Rider’s Republic, Child of Light, Fire Commander, and more on Google Stadia this month, there are now over 100 titles available to cloud gamers, and about 30 of those at any given time are included in Stadia Pro for just $9.99 per month! For November, Google is adding four new games that you can claim at no additional cost with your membership – Saints Row IV, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, DIRT 5, and Kemono Heroes! You can add these to your library on November 1, 2021, which is in just two days.

As a reminder, Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition will be leaving Pro soon, so be sure to claim it before that happens. It’s a fantastic tactical game that I’ve had a lot of fun with already, and it would be a shame if you forgot to grab a free game, even if you don’t think you’d be interested initially.

With that being said, let’s take a look at this month’s free games. I’m personally really looking forward to playing Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator by Broken Games since it truly looks like a unique and different experience from most of what’s already available on the platform. It’s also an indie game, and as an indie developer myself, I love seeing smaller teams take advantage of and get accepted into Stadia’s program!

What’s funny is that even though we’re getting Saints Row IV, I’ve never played any of them. I never thought any game could be more crude or aggressive than Grand Theft Auto – a game I enjoy. The series has changed a lot from mimicking the famous Rockstar property to having an identity of its own that’s focused more on superpowers, so I may give it a try.

Kemono Heroes looks like a side-scrolling platformer, not unlike Monster Boy, so if you’re into that, you’re going to enjoy it, I think. Lastly, DIRT 5 is a fast, frantic racing game, with tons of tracks and cars, and is a complete departure from its predecessor. There are also Playground editing tools to make and share user-created tracks! Let me know in the comments what you’re most excited about, and what you hope comes to Stadia next. Happy gaming!

Saints Row IV

As the President of the United States, you must save the Earth from the alien overlord Zinyak. With an arsenal of strange weapons and superpowers, it will be on you to save the world in this wild open-world game. Stadia Blog

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator

Hundred Days is a game of choice, nostalgia and winemaking: would you leave your day to day life to get back to your family roots, move in the countryside and make choices for a business you don’t even know where it starts? In Hundred Days you will have complete control of a new winery, you will have to choose which vines to grow and how to grow them and when to harvest, you will have to follow the entire winemaking process and make the choices that best suit the type of wine you want to produce or that market requires. You will also have to sell the wine produced to allow your company to expand. Youtube

DIRT 5

Take your place in a playful, dynamic, amplified off-road racing experience with DIRT 5! Let Loose, get creative and be playful in the vibe of DIRT’s most ambitious game ever, with a story-driven Career mode, innovative online play, stunning machines and locations, extreme surfaces and elements, and new ways for players to create and customise like never before. Make highlight-reel moments in a world dripping in style, atmosphere and opportunity. You ready? Youtube

Kemono Heroes